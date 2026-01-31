The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep concern of the attack carried out against the Hamani Diori International Airport in Niamey during the night of 28 to 29 January 2026 by armed individuals. He has also learned with profound sadness of the deadly attack perpetrated on Sunday, 18 January 2026, in the village of Bosiye, in western Niger, which claimed the lives of around thirty innocent civilians.

In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission condemns in the strongest terms these heinous acts, which form part of the campaign of terror conducted by violent extremist groups deliberately targeting civilian populations and public infrastructure. He commends the swift and effective response of the Nigerien security forces, which made it possible to contain the attack on the airport.

The Chairperson of the Commission expresses the solidarity and compassion of the African Union with the people of Niger and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government of the Republic of Niger.

He further acknowledges the efforts undertaken by the Nigerien authorities in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism, particularly through operations conducted by the Nigerien Armed Forces. In this regard, he takes note of the significant results achieved during the recent large-scale operation in the Tillabéri region, which led to the neutralization of several armed elements, the disruption of terrorist groups, and the recovery of property previously looted from local populations.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms that terrorism and violent extremism constitute a serious threat to peace, stability and the territorial integrity of the affected States.

He finally reiterates the full readiness of the African Union Commission to continue supporting the efforts of the Nigerien authorities, in close coordination with States of the region and relevant partners, in order to strengthen the fight against this common threat, protect civilian populations, and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States.