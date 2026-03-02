Complete digitization of processes throughout the Ministry of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation

Reduction of processing times by approximately 70%

Potential savings of up to 30% on administrative costs

The central database for all governmental, international and humanitarian projects

Fills information gaps and increases the efficiency of the administrative department

Prof. Richard Filakota stands out as "Pioneer of digital administrative modernization in the Central African Republic"

A historic step in the modernization of the Central African Republic's public administration. With the official launch of the Dûnîa digital platform, an entire ministry was fully digitized for the first time – both in terms of internal processes and cooperation with external partners.

The platform was developed on behalf of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation (MEPCI) and marks a unique structural shift in the governance of economic policy, development planning and international partnerships.

The official launch of this Platform took place on February 23, 2026 under the patronage of the President of the Republic, Head of State, Professor Faustin Archange Touadera, and is under the banner of the National Development Plan (NDP-2024-2028).

"Dûnîa is much more than just an e-government project. It is an integrated, modular and scalable digital platform that maps all of the ministry's administrative, operational and strategic processes. A strategic lever for development and digitalisation – and an important element of our Ambition28 programme," says Professor Richard Filakota, Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation.

On the platform, all HR and budget management processes of the Ministry of the Economy are automated: document management is managed entirely electronically, project management is digitally centralized, macroeconomic analyses are modeled based on data and international funding is tracked transparently. The platform is built on an open-source microservices architecture with high resiliency (99.8% availability), encrypted data structure, and API interoperability.

Concrete gains in efficiency and transparency

Digitalization brings measurable improvements. Administrative processing times are reduced by up to 70%. Around 40% of human resources can be used for value-added tasks in the future. In the case of recurring administrative costs, a potential savings of up to 30% is expected.

In addition, all processes will be fully digitally traceable in the future to minimize the risk of corruption. After all, reporting is carried out in accordance with international standards – and in an automated way.

Of particular importance is the new central project register, which for the first time brings together all governmental, international and humanitarian projects in a common database. This reduces information gaps and avoids duplication of structures – an important step towards making more effective use of international development funds.

Digital governance of more than $9 billion in development finance

The platform directly supports the implementation of the National Development Plan 2024–2028, for which more than USD 9 billion has been mobilized as part of the International Investors Roundtable held in Casablanca in September 2025.

By grouping and digitally coordinating all projects, overlaps can be reduced and a potential savings of 15 to 20 percent can be realized. In addition, outflows of funds are accelerated, impact assessments are improved and territorial imbalances are compensated. This makes digitalization the central instrument for effective development management.

The development and implementation of Dûnîa is carried out in partnership with the Central African technology company EDEN TiiiT, led by Cédric PIDJOU who pre-financed the previous phases of the project from his own funds.

"This model underlines the growing role of the local private sector in the country's digital transformation and sends a strong signal to international partners and investors," says Professor Richard Filakota. "With Dûnîa, the Central African Republic is positioning itself as a pioneer in digital administrative modernization. A model of digital sovereignty for a country! »

This platform strengthens the state's capacity for action, increases transparency and accountability, and creates the basis for evidence-based policymaking. The digitalization of the Ministry is therefore not only a technological step, but also a strategic cornerstone for sustainable growth, institutional stability and international partnership.

The name Dûnîa means "the world, the universe, a place with an infinite number of solutions" in Sango, the local language. It was chosen to symbolize the opening of the CAR to the world, its repositioning among the countries with high digital potential, and the acceleration of its economic growth thanks to an infinite number of innovative solutions.

Media Contact:

Ambition28

Media Team

Mobile: +49 179 1372169

E-Mail: media@ambition-journal.org