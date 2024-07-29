Angola expects several large-scale oil and gas projects to come online over the next five years, while a 2025 limited tender kicks off exploration and development at offshore, onshore and marginal fields. Projects on track for development include the CLOV Phase 2 project in Block 17, the Cabinda oil refinery; the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development; the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields; and the Kaminho Deepwater Development in Block 20/11. As such, demand for oilfield services, equipment and engineering solutions are poised to drive sustainable development on the back on hydrocarbon production and resource monetization.

The Association of Service and Equipment Companies of Angola (ASSEA) has partnered with the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference for the 2024 edition – taking place in Luanda from October 2-3. The partnership aims to support the participation and contribution of Angolan institutions in the country’s oil and gas industry and will foster collaboration between global project developers and Angolan firms.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

With plans to maintain oil production above one million barrels per day until 2027 while increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix, Angola offers a wealth of opportunities for companies across the entire value chain. To support production goals, the government is promoting exploration in frontier basins and is implementing an incremental production initiative to entice reinvestment in producing fields. For Angolan service providers, these efforts unlock new business opportunities as the country’s local content policies prioritize the participation of local entities.

Angola is driving local content through its Angolanization initiative, which grants local service providers preference regarding oil and gas contracts. While the initiative mandates the inclusion of Angolan providers, ASSEA facilitates engagement between companies, improving market access for firms across the industry. As such, ASSEA serves as a bridge connecting foreign project developers to Angolan service and equipment companies.

ASSEA also works towards improving capacity building and skills development across the industry. In partnership with Muhatu Energy Angola – a network for women in the oil and gas industry – ASSEA launched the Ubuntu program in November 2023. A professional internship program, Ubuntu offers students in their final year of technical-professional courses the opportunity to engage and gain experience in work environments. The program aims to provide real-life experience for students while equipping them with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the Angolan oil and gas industry.

As an AOG 2024 partner, ASSEA will facilitate discussions among industry stakeholders, promoting the expertise and technology of Angolan-based service providers. AOG 2024 serves as the largest international oil and gas platform in the country, with delegations from China, the USA, the UAE, Portugal, Switzerland and more joining the conference this October. Combined with strong local participation and an international reach, the conference creates newfound opportunities for partnerships, deal-signings and networking.