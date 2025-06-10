The Regional Forum on Sustainable Livestock Transformation in Africa, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the African Union Commission, began today, with AU-IBAR playing a key role. This three-day event, which focusses on climate resilience, food security, and economic transformation in Africa's livestock sector, emphasises the crucial importance of sustainable practices.

The Regional Forum on the International Year of Camelids and Sustainable Livestock Transformation in Africa, co-organized by the FAO and AU-IBAR, aims to promote sustainable livestock systems and the role of dromedary camels in improving food security, resilience, and economic development throughout Africa. The meeting provides an opportunity to explore policy frameworks, highlight successful initiatives, encourage investment, and advance the Global Plan of Action for Sustainable Livestock Transformation. An accompanying exhibition commemorates the International Year of Camels, highlighting innovations and traditional knowledge from camel-keeping communities.

The inaugural ceremony, conducted by FAO Assistant Director-General Abebe Haile-Gabriel, emphasised the importance of modernising livestock systems to meet Africa's growing population demands. AU Commissioner Moses Vilakati was represented by AU-IBAR Director Dr. Huyam Salih, who presented measures to improve sustainability, equity, and resilience in continental livestock systems. She further noted that: “The vital role camelids and sustainable livestock systems play in achieving food security, improved livelihoods and resilience across Africa.” Dr. Jonathan Mueke, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Livestock Development in Kenya, highlighted the vital role camels play in climate adaptation and economic development across arid regions.

In giving a presentation on AU-IBAR’s strategic plan and efforts, she noted "AU-IBAR helps Member States modernize policies to increase productivity, enhance animal health and connect value chains through projects such as the Livestock Development Strategy for Africa (LiDeSA). Our aims are to share findings and bring stakeholders and through coordinated efforts, we work towards bringing sustainable and resilient value chains.”

Throughout the day, AU-IBAR will host discussions about national investments, policy alignment, and camel development, emphasising their commitment to integrating camel resilience methods in dry regions. Discussions on livelihoods, nutrition, and food security, conducted by AU-IBAR's Mary Mbole-Kariuki, will focus on the nutritional benefits of camel milk and AU-IBAR's activities to improve household income and food security.

As the forum progresses, AU-IBAR is expected to be involved in discussions about One Health, natural resource governance, and investment policies. Their contributions will shape future policy conversations on food system reform, impacting global summits such as the Africa Climate Summit and COP30.

The forum will last until June 12, 2025, with the results intended to inform regional and worldwide plans for sustainable agricultural and resilient food systems.