The Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), Africa’s premier conference for tourism and hospitality investment, is gearing up for its 2025 edition in Cape Town. Taking place from 17 to 19 June at The Westin Cape Town, AHIF 2025 will introduce an innovative, dynamic format aimed at fostering new partnerships and facilitating deals within Africa’s rapidly expanding hospitality sector - one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Cape Town, known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant visitor economy, provides the perfect backdrop for AHIF’s annual gathering. Moreover, the South African hospitality industry is projected to grow from USD 1.36 billion in 2024 to USD 1.68 billion by 2029, driven by increasing traveller numbers and a resurgence post-COVID-19.

Matthew Weihs, Managing Director of The Bench, the organiser of AHIF, commented: “We are excited to bring AHIF to Cape Town, a city that embodies the energy and potential of African hospitality. This year’s event will offer invaluable opportunities for delegates to connect with top decision-makers, explore new partnerships, and gain insights from industry leaders. AHIF is where the future of African hospitality is shaped. By offering delegates the chance to explore Cape Town, we are adding a unique layer of value to their participation. The connections made and the insights gained from these hands-on experiences will be invaluable as we work together to drive investment and development across Africa.”

The new format, which is focused on networking and tailored insights, has been carefully designed to go beyond the conference rooms, introducing country pavilions from across Africa to showcase the latest opportunities in the region to investors. The advantages of the new format include personalised itineraries, hands-on workshops, roundtables, enhanced networking, and insights on economic trends. Focused on C-level hospitality and tourism investment decision-makers, AHIF continues to be exclusively focused on those who are shaping the future of hospitality in Africa.

Daniel Silke, political economist, emphasised the potential impact of AHIF: “The Africa Hospitality Investment Forum is taken seriously as an industry-leading event globally. It addresses one of the most intriguing and exciting markets, Africa, where growth rates remain high, and demographic shifts, urbanisation, and an increase in air connectivity are driving substantial interest from hotel groups. AHIF stands out not just for the expert speakers and deep insights, but also for fostering personal connections that are invaluable in this dynamic industry.”

With opportunities growing at an unprecedented rate, AHIF is more than a meeting; it’s a catalyst for action, insight, and strategic partnerships that are shaping the continent's hospitality future.

For more information, visit www.AHIF.com

Further Information:

For further information and high-resolution images, please contact:

David Tarsh

+44 (0) 20 7602 5262

+44 (0) 7770 816 070

email: David@Tarsh.com.

About The Bench:

The Bench has established a legacy for delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these platforms has remained "dealmaking'. Transforming the way businesses connect, Bench has developed a reputation for creating innovative and high-impact meeting spaces for the industry.

For over two decades - government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel&tourism associations, the world's most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners&investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines&aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups and consultants – have been participating in The Bench's events for their respective objectives. These include AHIF, FHS World, FHS Saudi Arabia and AviaDev – where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more on TheBench.com

Strategic Partners:

Accor, Hilton, Radisson Hotel Group

Sponsors:

Aleph Hospitality, Knight Frank

Silver Sponsor:

Time Hotels

Supported By:

South Africa Tourism