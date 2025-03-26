TelCables West Africa, a subsidiary of Angola Cables (www.AngolaCables.co.ao) and leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, Megaport have announced a dual arrangement whereby TelCables customers can selectively connect to over 930 data centres and more than 300 cloud nodes, at reduced fees and network charges of up to 75%, using the international Angola Cables backbone network.

For the TelCables customers, this means having On-Net connectivity at reduced costs and lead times when requesting international access and multi cloud connectivity to public and private clouds such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle, Alibaba and Google Cloud. This also means that, financial, AI content and other content being hosted by major data center operators in the USA and Europe can be cached closer to markets in Nigeria, Ghana and other countries in the West African region.

Through this collaboration, Angola Cables will also interconnect their actual key global locations - New York, Miami, and London to allow users to benefit from real-time circuit provisioning to more than 530 Data Centre Locations in US and more than 260 Data Centre Locations in Europe. This effectively gives customers immediate availability (99.99% uptime availability) at minimal latencies.

Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria and West Africa, says that Megaport chose the Angola Cables and Telcables West Africa as African Partners due to the network efficiency and latency optimization that the Angola Cables’ network offers. “This is a major leap forward for digital connectivity on the African continent and given the configuration of our subsea cable and partner networks, we are effectively opening a ‘super corridor’ for the express transit of data and traffic from East to West.”

Fernandes maintains that the agreement with Megaport offers multiple benefits for enterprises across Nigeria and West Africa – especially for those businesses looking for flexible connectivity with adjustable bandwidth – at affordable rates – allowing businesses to scale-up and expand their operations to other parts of Africa and primary destinations in international markets.

“The simple and efficient interface gives users the ability to access financial institutions, from the major stock exchanges to international banking and investment houses. The options are almost limitless, whether it is an academic or research institution looking to link into a learning institution in the US or a business looking to expand into Singapore. The low-latency connections can be set-up within a matter of minutes through the easy-to-use Megaport platform that makes it possible for companies to connect and scale their businesses instantly.”

Executive Vice President of Business Development and Global Channel for Megaport, Matt Simpson, says the strategic partnership benefits all parties and opens a door to a range of solutions and services that could benefit emerging economies and businesses in Africa currently using the Angola Cables’ backbone network. “Our extensive SDN simplifies connectivity for enterprises looking to interconnect between data centres, cloud and AI, internet exchanges, and 300+ service providers across five continents,” notes Simpson. “The reach and capabilities of our global NaaS platform helps businesses by removing many of the traditional access complexities when it comes to technical resources, capital costs, performance, and network security.

The Megaport global ecosystem also gives customers direct access to its latest AI-Exchange and Financial Services Exchange.

“As the most interconnected network operator in Africa*, our collaboration with Megaport effectively gives businesses across the African continent the means to expand their operations and increase their revenues by reaching customers in the global marketplace – wherever they may be located,” concluded Fernandes.

About Angola Cables:

Angola Cables is an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and network services provider. The company specializes in connectivity solutions for the wholesale market and offers tailored digital services and solutions across multiple industries, including Cloud resources for the corporate enterprise sector.

Known for its innovation, Angola Cables operates a robust global backbone network, providing access to major IXPs, Tier I operators, and global content providers. With more than 30 PoPs and connections to 66 interconnected Data Centres and 6000 peering agreements, traffic over its international network is more than 18 500 Tbps.

The company has its own submarine cable network spanning over 33,000 kilometres (WACS, SACS, and MONET) and extends its services to over 50,000 kilometres through partner cables, connecting the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Additionally, the company operates two world-class Data Centres, AngoNAP Fortaleza in Brazil and AngoNAP Luanda in Angola. Angola Cables also manages PIX in Brazil and AngonIX in Angola - one of the leading internet traffic exchange points in Africa that directly connects to over 21 IXPs worldwide.

With a significant international presence, Angola Cables is expanding its operations into strategic markets such as Brazil, South Africa, the United States and Nigeria. The company promotes intercontinental interconnection, driving digital and economic development, and ranks among the top 25 internet service providers in the world today.

*The Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis (CAIDA) 2023

For more information, visit the website: www.AngolaCables.co.ao

About TelCables West Africa:

TelCables West Africa is powered by the Angola Cables network, a multinational telecommunications company operating in the wholesale market. The company operates connectivity, IT solutions and services as well as international data circuit capacity and IP Transit via submarine cables.

As the most connected network operator in Africa, we provide secure, low-latency direct routes from West Africa to the USA and South America and from West Africa to London. With our presence across a number of Nigerian IP hubs from Lekki, WACS CLS, Medallion DC, Rack Centre and others, and connections across Africa via the Djoliba network, we can connect your business to the world.

For more information, visit the website: https://TelCables.ng/

About Megaport:

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 860+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at www.Megaport.com