TelCables Nigeria, a subsidiary of Angola Cables (www.AngolaCables.co.ao), is proud to announce that it will be hosting the Connect Xperience event. This initiative will bring companies and strategic partners together to evaluate how local cloud infrastructure and services can assist in accelerating digital transformation and bring far reaching benefits to multiple sectors across the Nigerian economy.

At present, Nigeria's cloud computing market is valued at around $1.03 billion and is expected to grow to $3.28 billion by 2030. With the exponential growth in the digitalization of the financial, technological and commercial sectors, dependence on cloud services is becoming increasingly critical.

The event will highlight the advantages of adopting a local cloud solution, that offers lower latency, greater data sovereignty, enhanced security and improved compliance with local regulations.

The IT sector currently contributes approximately 20% to Nigeria's real GDP, underscoring the pivotal role that the sector plays in the nation's economy.

Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria said, “we believe that the future of the cloud in Africa lies in innovative and adaptable solutions that have been developed in Africa, for Africa - and the unique requirements and demands of businesses and users across the continent. With strategic data centers and world-class connectivity, we are ready to support sustainable digital growth in Nigeria.”

During the Connect Xperience, TelCables experts will present cloud models tailored to the needs of Nigeria companies, from startups to large corporations, as well as opportunities for local resellers and integrators looking to expand their services based on a robust, affordable and available infrastructure in Lagos.

“Connect Xperience promises to be a meeting point for IT decision-makers, business leaders and industry professionals interested in exploring reliable, scalable and local cloud solutions that can improve business processes and boost the local Nigerian economy,” concluded Fernandes.

About Angola Cables:

Angola Cables is an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and network services provider. The company specializes in connectivity solutions for the wholesale market and offers tailored digital services and solutions across multiple industries, including Cloud resources for the corporate enterprise sector.

Known for its innovation, Angola Cables operates a robust global backbone network, providing access to major IXPs, Tier I operators, and global content providers. With more than 30 PoPs and connections to plus 930 interconnected Data Centres and 6000 peering agreements, traffic over its international network is more than 18 500 Tbps.

The company has its own submarine cable network spanning over 33,000 kilometres (WACS, SACS, and MONET) and extends its services to over 50,000 kilometres through partner cables, connecting the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Additionally, the company operates two world-class Data Centres, AngoNAP Fortaleza in Brazil and AngoNAP Luanda in Angola. Angola Cables also manages PIX in Brazil and AngonIX in Angola - one of the leading internet traffic exchange points in Africa that directly connects to over 21 IXPs worldwide.

With a significant international presence, Angola Cables is expanding its operations into strategic markets such as Brazil, South Africa, the United States and Nigeria. The company promotes intercontinental interconnection, driving digital and economic development, and ranks among the top 25 internet service providers in the world today.

*The Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis (CAIDA) 2023

For more information, visit the website: www.AngolaCables.co.ao

About TelCables West Africa:

TelCables West Africa is powered by the Angola Cables network, a multinational telecommunications company operating in the wholesale market. The company operates connectivity, IT solutions and services as well as international data circuit capacity and IP Transit via submarine cables.

As the most connected network operator in Africa, we provide secure, low-latency direct routes from West Africa to the USA and South America and from West Africa to London. With our presence across a number of Nigerian IP hubs from Lekki, WACS CLS, Medallion DC, Rack Centre and others, and connections across Africa via the Djoliba network, we can connect your business to the world.

For more information, visit the website: https://TelCables.ng/