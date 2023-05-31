TechAffinity, a leading global software services company, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the highly anticipated GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) event, scheduled to take place from 31 May to 2nd June at the Bab Jdid, Boulevard Al Yarmouk, Marrakech, Morocco. With a focus on software services, upskill training programs, and youth employment initiatives, TechAffinity aims to empower businesses, nurture talent, and drive digital transformation across the African continent.

GITEX Africa is a premier technology event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from around the world. It serves as a platform for highlighting the latest advancements in technology and fostering collaborations. TechAffinity's presence at this prestigious event underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional software services while addressing the critical need for upskilling and youth employment.

TechAffinity offers a comprehensive suite of software services, including software development, mobile app development, web development, cloud services, digital ops, data analytics. The company's expertise in emerging technologies enables businesses to unlock their full potential, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve digital success.

In addition to its software services, TechAffinity is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through upskill training programs and youth employment initiatives. Recognizing the importance of equipping young professionals with the necessary skills for a rapidly evolving digital landscape, TechAffinity offers comprehensive training programs that focus on industry-relevant technologies and hands-on experience. These initiatives provide young talents with the opportunity to enhance their skill sets and pursue promising careers in the technology sector.

During the GITEX Africa event, TechAffinity will highlight its software services portfolio, demonstrate real-world implementations, and share success stories from its upskill training and youth employment initiatives. Attendees will have the chance to engage with TechAffinity's team of experts, take part in interactive workshops, and explore how technology can drive positive change and foster economic growth.

"We are delighted to participate in GITEX Africa and highlight our software services, upskill training, and youth employment initiatives," said Jam Nelavai, Founder&CEO at TechAffinity. "Africa is experiencing significant digital transformation, and we believe in the power of technology to unlock its full potential. By showcasing our software services and supporting the development of local talent, we aim to foster innovation, create employment opportunities, and contribute to Africa's digital revolution."

TechAffinity invites attendees to visit its booth at 7C-82 during GITEX Africa. Discover how TechAffinity's software services can drive digital transformation for businesses while exploring the opportunities available through its upskill training and youth employment initiatives.

For more information about TechAffinity's participation in GITEX Africa or to schedule a meeting, please contact:

Anub Kumar

CBO, TechAffinity

media@techaffinity.com

About TechAffinity:

TechAffinity is a global software services company that specializes in delivering innovative solutions to businesses across industries. With its wide range of services, including software development, mobile app development, web development, cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain solutions, TechAffinity enables organizations to use the power of technology for sustainable growth and success. Committed to empowering individuals and communities, TechAffinity also offers upskill training programs and youth employment initiatives to nurture talent and bridge the digital skills gap.