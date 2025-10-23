Team Europe and its African partners launch today a new regional initiative to strengthen health systems and expand access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) across East and Southern Africa.

The programme Regional Access and Accountability for Increased SRHR Equity in East and Southern Africa (RAISE SRHR) aims to improve access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health services and commodities, while enhancing regional collaboration and accountability.

With a total investment of approximately EUR 19 million, the European Union, Germany, and Sweden fund the initiative. It is implemented in close partnership with the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), UN partners — including UNAIDS, UNFPA, UNICEF, WHO — as well as other key stakeholders.

RAISE SRHR builds on long-standing investments by the European Union and its Member States under the broader Africa–EU Health Partnership. The programme focuses on:

Strengthening data and accountability systems for SRHR;

Supporting equitable access and an increase of availability to quality-assured sexual and reproductive health commodities through regional pooled procurement and local manufacturing

Together, these efforts are strengthening resilience and regional cooperation to improve health and wellbeing for people across East and Southern Africa.

Petra Pereyra, Ambassador of the European Union to Botswana and SADC, said: “The programme we launch today reflects what Team Europe stands for: partnership, solidarity, and shared ambitions. Together with EU Member States, the East African Community, and the Southern African Development Community, we are investing in health systems that deliver by strengthening data and accountability for sexual and reproductive health and rights, and ensuring access to essential health commodities. This is Team Europe in action, collaborating with our African partners — united for equality and human rights for all.”

Eric Nzeyimana, Principal Health Officer, East African Community, stated: The RAISE SRHR Initiative represents a significant milestone in our collective journey to strengthen and sustain resilient health systems across the East African region and beyond. It builds on our ongoing efforts to enhance the use of health data, improve access to quality SRHR commodities, and address persistent inequalities within our health systems. I’m truly pleased to see this regional flagship initiative – co-created through strong collaboration among our partners – come to fruition and begin delivering tangible impact.”

Lamboly Kumboneki, Senior Programme Officer, Southern Africa Development Community said: This initiative takes place at a crucial moment for our region, the sustainability of health systems in our Member States is at a crossroads, shaken by the new architecture of Official Development Assistance. This programme will support our ambition as a region to build resilient and sustainable health system by building local and regional capacity and facilitate access to quality and affordable medicines.

Simone Goertz, Head of Economic and Development Cooperation at the German Embassy Gaborone, said: “The pharmaceutical sector is not just an industry; it is a cornerstone of health security and economic resilience. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of regional production, regional collaboration, increased availability and equitable access to essential medicines. The programme fits well with Germany’s long-standing global support of gender equality and EAC’s and SADC’s regional value chain development, regulatory harmonisation, and access to finance for pharmaceutical companies. The programme launched today is a testament to the power of partnership among Europeans and with Africa.”

Elisabeth Hårleman, Head of Development Cooperation, Sweden’s Regional SRHR Team stated: “This programme embodies Sweden’s integrated foreign policy and development cooperation where we team up, within the EU, to ensure a coordinated and efficient engagement with our partners on the African continent. Health and SRHR is a prioritised area for the Swedish Government’s global assistance – as it sets conditions and circumstances for social, gender and economic inclusion.”

The official launch takes place during the International Conference on Public Health in Africa in Durban on 23 October 2025, 14:00–15:30, Hall 2D.