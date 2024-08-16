The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources to visit Zoka Forest Reserve in Adjumani District following reports of grave encroachment and depletion.

Tayebwa said he watched a television documentary which uncovered illegal lumbering and charcoal burning activities, which he said should be investigated. “It is painful to see what is happening in Zoka that despite all the presidential directives banning charcoal burning, they were showing trailers going through roadblocks without any hindrance; trailers after trailers,” Tayebwa said while chairing the House on Thursday, 15 August 2024.

Tayebwa observed that these are allegations of grave environmental crimes happening with impunity. He feared that the forest reserve will soon perish if no interventions are expeditiously considered and charged the committee to visit Zoka Forest and report within a month.

Adjumani District Woman MO, Hon. Jesca Ababiku said all encroachment on the forest happens with complicity of security personnel in the district. “Recently, three trucks were impounded and kept at Adjumani District headquarters but all of them have disappeared. We have been asking who allowed the trucks to move from the district,” stated Ababiku.

Hon. James Mamawi (NRM, Adjumani East County) said the complacency of the local security forces is responsible for the deplorable state of the forest.



To Hon. Tom Alero Aza (NRM, West Moyo County), those destroying the forest are protected by highly placed officials, who he said should be exposed through the investigations. “There are god fathers seated somewhere commanding the cutting down of trees, but the whole area is about to be deforested. We wish that these people are investigated,” he said.