Reaffirming its unwavering dedication to Africa’s energy sector, independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco recently launched its first-ever gas-to-industry supply project in Cameroon. Last July, the company put into service the Bigapa Gas Processing Center, marking an important milestone while strengthening its historic partnership with Cameroon's National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH).

The processing center is set to source gas from the Sanaga South Field and supply the Keda tile factory with between 3.5 million and 6.5 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. Key to regional industrial development in Cameroon, gas will be transported via a 6-km SNH-operated pipeline and used to power the factory’s electrical generators and kilns.

As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) commends this milestone achieved by Perenco, which represents a strategic growth opportunity for Cameroon and the wider West African region. Boasting a wealth of experience in oil and gas exploration, production, operation and management, Perenco continues to foster technological advancement in the markets in which it operates and pave the way for a brighter future for all Africans.

Perenco’s milestone in launching its first gas-to-industry project in Cameroon builds upon a successful track record of project delivery in the country, in collaboration with SNH. Last June, the company acquired a 9.9% stake in floating LNG player Golar LNG, with which Perenco and SNH serve as a partner in the Cameroon FLNG Terminal. The project is served by Golar LNG’s Hilli Episeyo FLNG vessel, which offloaded its 100th cargo of LNG last October.

In March 2024, Perenco initiated a five-well drilling program at the Kita Eden field, located in the northern part of the Rio del Rey Basin offshore Cameroon. The company is using its newly developed water barge designed for shallow waters and the LUG drilling platform provided by marine services firm Dixstone to explore the basin. The project – which falls under a 20-year license agreement signed in 2023 by Perenco, the Cameroonian government and international exploration company Addax Petroleum – highlights Perenco’s long-term commitment and ability to unlock stranded reserves in mature assets.

Perenco also recently closed a deal with oil and gas supermajor Eni in the Republic of Congo. Closed in March 2024, the $300-million deal was first announced in June 2023 and involves the purchase by Perenco of some of the supermajor’s upstream assets in the country. Falling in line with Perenco’s strategy to expand operations in Africa, the deal serves to support the Republic of Congo and Europe’s broader energy security and energy transition targets.

Through its operations in Cameroon and the Republic of Congo – as well as activities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Gabon and Tunisia – Perenco represents a key player in the continent’s upstream industry. Demonstrating its technical acumen across diverse energy landscapes, Perenco spud an appraisal well last February near the Hylia South West discovery offshore Gabon, targeting the Ntchengue Ocean reservoir and lower Madiela carbonate reservoir. The appraisal is designed to further inform Perenco’s understanding of the reservoirs and narrow their estimate of oil resources in place, which are presently estimated at 20-100 million barrels.

Perenco also announced a final investment decision in February 2023 for the construction of a 700,000-ton-per-year LNG production facility at the Cap Lopez terminal in Gabon. Representing an investment of over $1 billion, the unit will take up to three years to complete and is expected to make Gabon self-sufficient in butane production and an exporter of LNG, with first production targeted for 2026.

“From its groundbreaking gas-to-industry project in Cameroon to substantial investments across the continent’s mature oil and gas markets, Perenco’s recent achievements underscore a remarkable commitment to Africa’s energy sector. The company’s innovative approach and strategic investments set a high standard for sustainable growth and industrial development. The Chamber eagerly awaits how Perenco will continue to drive progress and contribute to Africa’s energy future in the coming years,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.