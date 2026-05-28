Nigeria-based SunTrust Atlantic Energies will participate at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 as a Gold Sponsor, reinforcing the company’s growing profile as one of the Niger Delta’s most active indigenous upstream operators. Scheduled for October 12–16 in Cape Town, the event is set to provide SunTrust Atlantic with a platform to showcase its drilling campaign, infrastructure strategy and regional growth ambitions across West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

Having emerged as Africa’s premier energy investment event, AEW 2026 will convene operators, financiers, policymakers and service companies to advance project development and energy access across the continent. SunTrust Atlantic’s participation comes as Nigerian independents increasingly leverage the fiscal incentives introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act to expand services, accelerate production and strengthen local infrastructure ownership in mature onshore basins.

SunTrust Atlantic has accelerated upstream activity through a multi-year drilling campaign centered on the Umusadege field in OML 56, onshore Delta State. In February last year, the company and joint-venture partner Midwestern Oil&Gas commenced drilling operations on the Umu-C2 development well, targeting deeper untapped reservoirs to offset natural production decline across mature zones of the field.

The Umu-C2 well was designed as a slightly deviated development well targeting all primary oil-bearing sands within the Umusadege Central culmination. Planned to reach a total depth of 10,859 feet, the well forms part of a broader redevelopment strategy launched in 2024 to sustain production efficiency and improve long-term reservoir recovery across the structurally complex onshore asset.

SunTrust Atlantic currently maintains a baseline production average of approximately 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from the Umusadege field through 20 production strings across 17 active wells. Since commercial production commenced, the field has produced more than 54.1 million barrels of crude oil. The asset contains 13 known multi-horizon hydrocarbon reservoirs requiring intensive seismic interpretation and directional drilling programs.

Alongside OML 56, SunTrust Atlantic is advancing development of the Egbolom field under the petroleum prospecting license 202, securing during Nigeria’s 2020 marginal field bid round. The company holds a 35.82% participating interest in the asset, which was carved out of the former OML 23 block. The field is estimated to contain 220 million barrels of stock take oil initially in place and approximately 85 million barrels of recoverable 2P reserves.

The company’s infrastructure pipeline position remains a major differentiator among Niger Delta independents. SunTrust co-owns the 51.4-km Umugini Pipeline, a 12-inch crude excavation line with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 bpd. The pipeline links the Umusadege field to Shell Nigeria’s trunkline network at Eriemu, allowing crude evacuation through both the Forcados and Brass export terminals under dual-terminal agreements.

“SunTrust Atlantic Energies’ participation at African Energy Week 2026 reflects the growing strength and ambition of indigenous Nigerian operators driving the continent’s upstream expansion. Their continued investment in production growth, infrastructure ownership and redevelopment demonstrates exactly the type of African-led energy development that AEW was created to champion,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

Looking ahead, SunTrust Atlantic is positioning itself to capitalize on Nigeria’s revised fiscal framework under the Petroleum Industry Act, which offers royalty and tax incentives for marginal field operators. The company plans to transition Egbolom from a processing license into a long-term petroleum mining license while utilizing cash flow from Umusadege production and existing evacuation infrastructure to support future drilling, flow station expansion and regional asset optimization initiatives.

Orama going to chair the energy finance track on the energy finance summit at AEW.

Acme – company created by Afrexim– Orama is the chairman of Acme.