Clashes between two factions of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA/AW) started on 19 November 2022 in the Umu and Arshin areas of Shamal Jabal Marrah locality, Central Darfur State. The fighting later spread to the villages of Daya, Wara, and Kia in the same locality. An estimated 5,600 people reportedly fled their homes and have taken refuge in Sabanaga and Toga internally displaced persons (IDP) gathering sites and in Tartora, Kumay and Jokosti villages in Wasat Jabal Marrah locality. There are also reports of people fleeing Umu village to Deribat in neighbouring South Darfur State.

Community leaders report that 13 people have been killed, 4 have been injured, 12 are missing, and 6 have been abducted. All numbers have yet to be verified. There are also reports that about 32,000 people lost access to their farms and crops due to the insecurity and that some farms have been burned.

Sabanga and Toga IDP gathering sites already host an estimated 16,000 IDPs who are now sharing their food, shelters, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health services with the new IDPs.

The situation remains tense and unpredictable and there are reports of both parties mobilizing their forces for more conflict. Government Security forces have been deployed to the affected areas, which are currently inaccessible to humanitarians due to the insecurity.

Background

An estimated 191,000 people live in Shamal Jabal Marrah locality and need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2023 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). About 57,000 people in Shamal Jabal Marrah will likely reach “crisis” and above levels of food insecurity between October 2022 and February 2023, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report