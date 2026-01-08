Tomorrow marks 1,000 days since armed conflict erupted in Sudan, a war that has devastated lives, shattered communities, and driven the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. What began as a deadly power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has spiraled into a full-scale humanitarian disaster, marked by mass displacement, famine-level hunger, and widespread violence.

Across the country, health systems have collapsed, sanitation and water systems are destroyed, and disease outbreaks are sweeping through overcrowded displacement sites. Humanitarian needs are far outstripping resources. Without a dramatic increase in funding and unhindered humanitarian access, more lives will be lost and communities destroyed.

Bob Kitchen, IRC’s Vice President of Emergencies, recently visited Darfur and said,

“One thousand days of war is one thousand days of failure. After 50 hours of driving across Darfur, I witnessed a stark convergence: streams of people fleeing conflict and convoys of humanitarian aid moving toward one another through a landscape of difficulty and violence. I watched families fleeing south with whatever they could carry—and at the same time saw our teams grinding north through mountain passes to meet them with health care, clean water, and cash assistance.

“El Fasher, once home to more than 1 million people, has become a grim emblem of Sudan’s descent. Those who were able to flee to Tawila have described to IRC aid workers large-scale sexual violence, executions, forced recruitment, and children separated during escape routes.

“In Tawila, Zalingei, and El Geneina, I met people who have survived horrors most of the world will never see, yet remain determined to keep their families alive. The IRC is one of the largest providers of lifesaving services in these areas, supporting more than half a million people who have been displaced again and again by relentless violence.

“As we approach this catastrophic milestone, the world must not look away. Civilians have paid the highest price for a conflict they did not choose and need decisive international action, unfettered humanitarian access, increased funding, and real diplomatic pressure on those fueling this crisis. The people of Sudan deserve safety, dignity, and the chance to rebuild their lives.”

The IRC’s 2026 Emergency Watchlist highlights Sudan is a stark symbol of the “New World Disorder,” in which:

Warring parties and regional backers continue to benefit from conflict;

Diplomacy has repeatedly fractured, with failed ceasefires, U.N. Security Council vetoes and fragmented mediation efforts; and

Humanitarian funding has collapsed by 50%, leaving millions without the assistance required to survive.

The IRC urges immediate and sustained international action, including increased humanitarian funding, guarantees of safe passage for civilians and diplomatic pressure on all parties to prevent further loss of life and support pathways to peace.