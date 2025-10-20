The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Subregional Office for Southern Africa (FAO SFS), hosted in Harare, Zimbabwe, joined the global FAO family in commemorating the Organization’s 80th anniversary. Staff members gathered in solidarity, donning navy blue “FAO 80” shirts to mark this historic milestone, reflecting on eight decades of commitment to ending hunger and transforming agrifood systems.

“The journey of eighty years has been one filled with dedication towards achieving food security and sustainable agriculture. Our subregional office remains committed to supporting our member states through strategic initiatives and technical expertise. As we look ahead, we are focused on deepening partnerships, embracing innovation, and accelerating action to transform agrifood systems for future generations,” Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa.

Over the years, FAO SFS has played a pivotal role in advancing FAO’s mandate across the region. As a strategic coordination hub, the office supports SADC Member States in implementing programmes that promote sustainable agriculture, food security, and natural resource management. It houses lead technical officers who provide direct support to country offices, driving FAO’s technical agenda through evidence-based solutions, capacity building, and regional policy alignment.

“This milestone not only marks our achievements but also reinforces our commitment to addressing plant protection and health challenges across the region. We look forward to continuing our work with renewed vigour,” Mathew Abang, Lead Technical Officer, Coordinating Unit for Plant Protection and Health.

The celebration coincided with the recently held World Food Day, observed globally and at FAO Headquarters in Rome, Italy. This alignment offered a powerful moment of reflection, not only on FAO’s legacy over the past 80 years but also on its evolving role in addressing today’s food system challenges.

World Food Day 2025 celebrated last week and annually on 16 October focused on building resilient agrifood systems and ensuring access to nutritious food for all, themes that resonate deeply with the work of the Subregional Office. The timing of the anniversary celebrations reinforced FAO’s continued relevance and its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in the face of climate change, conflict, and economic uncertainty.

“Celebrating 80 years reminds us how far we have come in pest management practices while highlighting areas where we need further innovation,” Ivy Saunyama, Lead Technical Officer, Pest and Pesticide Management in the subregional office.

To further mark this milestone, the subregional office will host a Family&Wellness Day, dubbed “Fit@80” at the end of the month. This event will feature a series of engaging activities, including participation from stakeholders and partners to demonstrate solidarity and FAO’s commitment to strategic partnerships for effective and sustainable programme delivery. The celebrations will also include Staff Recognition and Sporting Awards, aimed at appreciating the dedication and contributions of FAO personnel in driving sustainable agrifood systems transformation.

“This milestone is not just about institutional achievement, it’s about the people behind the vision of FAO. Recognizing staff and their families during this celebration is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and passion that drive FAO’s work every day,” said Wilbert Mbiza, Human Resources Officer, FAO Subregional Office for Southern Africa.

Founded in 1945 alongside the United Nations, FAO has been instrumental in advancing the UN’s mandate, promoting peace, prosperity, and sustainable development through the transformation to MORE efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind.

Happy 80 years @ FAO!