Today, Sunday, in the Jordanian capital of Amman, preparations began for the 33rd session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Committee at the experts’ level commenced, which is being held at a highly significant time on the regional level and in light of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges, as the two brotherly countries seek to achieve further progress in their bilateral relations, especially on the economic front.

The preparatory work at the expert level is a prelude to holding ministerial preparatory meetings, chaired by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, on the Egyptian side, and Eng. Yarub Falah Al-Qudah, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, on the Jordanian side. This will be followed by the convening of the Joint Higher Committee, co-chaired by H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, and his counterpart Dr. Jaafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, affirmed that the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Committee, in its 33rd session, is being held at its regular schedule to emphasize the strength and depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries, and the keenness of the governments of both countries to move forward in achieving tangible and continuous progress in joint relations across various levels, which will reflect on strengthening economic relations, enhancing trade exchange, and overcoming challenges that may arise in any area of joint work files.

The Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation pointed out the importance of the regular convening of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Committee, which is one of the oldest and most consistently held Arab joint committees. Since the committee's first session in 1985 up to the previous session, more than 173 joint cooperation documents have been signed across all priority areas, including economic, trade, investment, cultural, scientific, and technical fields, which has contributed to advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in priority sectors, increasing trade and investment rates, and facilitating the exchange of expertise.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat added that the 33rd session of the Joint Committee will discuss many topics of mutual interest to both countries, especially in light of the surrounding regional developments, reflecting the keenness to exploring further avenues for joint cooperation in trade, economic, and investment fields, as well as developing relations in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises, food security, discussing the situation of Egyptian labor in Jordan, the continuation of efforts for expertise exchange and joint training, following up on the convening of technical committees, and other topics and areas.

It is worth noting that the mechanism of joint committees is one of the main mechanisms through which Egypt seeks to strengthen economic, trade, and investment relations, in addition to cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries. The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation oversees approximately 55 joint committees between Egypt and various countries across different continents around the world.

During 2024, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation held meetings of the Egyptian-Romanian Joint Committee, the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Committee, the Egyptian-Tajik Ministerial Joint Committee, the first session of the Egyptian-Polish Joint Committee, and the Egyptian-Uzbek Joint Committee. More recently, in 2025, the first session of the Egyptian-Swiss Joint Committee was held.