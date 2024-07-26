During his working visit to Angola, Ambassador Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, met with Carmen Sacramento Neto, the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, on Thursday, July 25. The two discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the fisheries sector.

“The Indonesian government has provided development aid in the form of land fisheries training to friendly countries in Africa, including Angola. This training will enhance the capacity of Angolan fisheries experts," Ambassador Wisnu explained during the meeting with Minister Carmen.

Minister Carmen recognized the positive benefits of the aid and decided to send two fisheries experts to participate in the training scheduled for September 2024.

“Fisheries training is very beneficial for improving skills and creating new experts in the field, or training of trainers," said Minister Carmen. Furthermore, Minister Carmen also discussed other potential areas of cooperation with Indonesia, such as the development of aquaculture value chains and tackling illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices.

The strengthening of fisheries cooperation between Indonesia and Namibia can be pursued through the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Additionally, cooperation is also expected between educational institutions or fisheries training centers.

“Indonesia is certainly supportive and will promptly follow up on the fisheries cooperation opportunities with Angola. The Indonesian Embassy will coordinate with the Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Angola to advance this collaboration," concluded Ambassador Wisnu at the end of his meeting with Minister Carmen.