Three weeks after a caesarean section in Abuja, 47-year-old Fiyin began bleeding heavily. She needed urgent surgery. But first, her family had to find blood.

“My relative had already donated during the first surgery,” she said. “We were calling people, searching everywhere. Some were willing but couldn’t donate. Others were unavailable.”

After hours of searching, compatible blood was found. The surgery went ahead. Fiyin survived.

Her story reflects what many families face across Nigeria. When blood is not available, treatment is delayed. For women with childbirth complications, children with severe anaemia and patients in emergencies, delays can be life-threatening.

Why safe blood matters

Access to safe, tested blood is essential for health care. It supports surgeries, childbirth, trauma care and the treatment of diseases.

In Nigeria, postpartum haemorrhage is a major cause of maternal mortality, responsible for approximately 23–30% of maternal mortality.

The need for blood is high. Nigeria requires an estimated 1.8–2 million units each year, but far less is collected.

World Health Organization (WHO) advises that countries build national blood systems and coordinate supply through strong policies and networks. The Organization further recommends that countries collect at least least 10 units of blood per 1,000 people to meet its basic clinical needs.

However, official figures from the National Blood Service Commission indicate that 371 827 units of blood were collected in 2024, leaving a significant gap between supply and need.

Fiyin’s experience illustrates the challenge of securing blood for medical use. The delay highlighted the need for a stronger, more predictable blood supply system built on regular voluntary donations rather than emergency appeals.

Closing the gap through national policy and action

Nigeria is strengthening its blood system under the National Health Policy, the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the National Blood Policy framework.

The National Blood Service Commission is leading implementation, guided by its national strategy to expand access to safe blood. Through the support of WHO and partners, the government is improving how blood is collected, tested, stored and distributed.

Previously, many hospitals depended on family replacement for donations. Now, a more coordinated system is emerging, one defined by broader donation networks and stronger oversight

WHO supports the Government of Nigeria through technical guidance, policy development and reviews, quality assurance standards, workforce training and advocacy for voluntary non-remunerated blood donation. In recent years, this support has helped strengthen national blood policies, improve quality management systems, build the capacity of blood service personnel and enhance the safety, availability and reliability of blood services nationwide.

“Nigeria has made important progress in strengthening its blood system, expanding facility connectivity and improving blood donation reporting to the National Blood Service Agency by states and the private sector. Sustaining this progress will require continued government leadership and regular blood donation by healthy members of the public” said Dr Pavel Ursu, WHO Representative in Nigeria.

The country operates 17 coordinated blood service networks across six geopolitical zones.

Investments are also supporting:

workforce training to improve screening accuracy.

digital tools to track blood supply and reduce delays.

better storage systems to maintain quality.

Coordination of network of voluntary blood donors

According to NBSA, Early results show progress. Official figures shows that voluntary blood donation increased from 12 568 donations in 2024 to 16 344 in 2025, a growth of over 30%.

Still, supply remains below demand.

The role of voluntary, non-remunerated donors

A stable blood supply system depends on regular voluntary donors.

WHO recommends voluntary, non-remunerated donation as the safest and most reliable source of blood.

Yet in Nigeria, most blood still comes from family replacement or paid donors.

This creates delays and risks, especially for low-income families and those in rural areas who may struggle to find donors quickly.

This year’s World Blood Donor Day campaign, “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives.” highlights the role individuals play in saving lives.

For Fiyin, that message is personal. Her life depended on people she had never met.

Communities making a difference.

Across Nigeria, communities, schools and organisations are helping to build a culture of donation.

“I realised one donation can save a life,” said Ibrahim Alawode, a regular donor in Abuja. “Now I donate whenever I can.” NBSA is also coordinating network of voluntary non-remunerated blood donors, maintaining a database of volunteers and inviting them to join community blood drives where they serve as role models. NBSA also recognise these volunteers annually during the World Blood Donor Day,

Supporting health workers to act quickly

For doctors and nurses, access to blood changes what is possible.

“When blood is available, we can act immediately,” said Dr Eni Bassey, a medical doctor with University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) in Cross River State. “It reduces preventable deaths.”

Through collaboration with WHO and partners, Nigeria has strengthened national policies, improved quality systems and trained blood service personnel.

These efforts are contributing to more reliable access to safe blood in health facilities.

What has changed and what comes next?

Progress is visible, but gaps remain.

Before, families often relied solely on emergency appeals. Today, the national system is expanding and voluntary donation is increasing. But demand still outpaces supply.

Closing this gap will require:

sustained government leadership

continued partner support

stronger community engagement and participation

A shared responsibility

Safe blood cannot be manufactured. It depends on people.

For patients like Fiyin, access to blood means a second chance at life. For many others, it is still out of reach.

Donating blood is one of the simplest ways to help. One donation can support multiple patients.

If you are eligible, donate blood regularly and support voluntary donation programmes in your community.

A system built on partnership

Nigeria’s progress reflects collective effort.

Speaking during the 2026 World Blood Donor Day press briefing in Abuja, Professor Saleh Yuguda said:

“Every Nigerian deserves timely access to safe blood when it is needed.

The government remains committed to strengthening the national blood system through investments in infrastructure, technology, workforce capacity and voluntary blood donation programmes. Safe blood is not merely a medical necessity; it is a national resource and shared responsibility.”

Government leadership, community action and collaboration with WHO, development partners and institutions such as Nigeria red Cross, are helping to strengthen the national blood system.

Together, these efforts support broader goals under universal health coverage and maternal health strategies.