The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) has modernized the International Affairs Unit of The Gambia Police Force as part of the security cooperation between the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of The Gambia.

The Unit, which plays an important bridging role in the security and training cooperation processes carried out between Türkiye and The Gambia, also coordinates the preparatory processes and Turkish language training of Gambian police officers who will pursue undergraduate and postgraduate education in Türkiye, in addition to its operational duties.

Within the scope of the project implemented by TiKA on behalf of the Republic of Türkiye, the information technology infrastructure, office equipment, workstations, and essential administrative equipment needs of the International Affairs Unit of The Gambia Police Force were met. The project aims to strengthen the Unit’s technical capacity, make its working environment more functional, and enhance its institutional efficiency.

The handover ceremony for the equipment provided under the project was held at Kairaba Police Station. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Türker Oba, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to The Gambia; Ali Kerim, TiKA The Gambia Coordinator; Gendarmerie Colonel Volkan Karalı, Interior Counsellor; Mustafa Dirier, Representative of the Türkiye Maarif Foundation in The Gambia; Talip Erdoğan, Coordinator of the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre; Commissioner Famara Jobarteh, Head of the International Affairs Unit of The Gambia Police Force; and Ebrima Bah, Assistant Inspector General of Police for Administration.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Türker Oba, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to The Gambia, emphasized the strong friendship and cooperation between Türkiye and The Gambia, stating that institutional cooperation in the field of security constitutes an important dimension of bilateral relations. TiKA The Gambia Coordinator Ali Kerim highlighted the longstanding cooperation between TiKA and The Gambia Police Force, noting that the support was intended to strengthen the institutional capacity of the International Affairs Unit of The Gambia Police Force. Commissioner Famara Jobarteh, Head of the International Affairs Unit of The Gambia Police Force, expressed his appreciation to the Republic of Türkiye and TiKA, stating that the support provided by TiKA represents an important contribution to the Unit’s operational capacity. Ebrima Bah, Assistant Inspector General of Police for Administration, also thanked the Republic of Türkiye and TiKA on behalf of The Gambia Police Force. He underlined the importance of using the equipment provided effectively and with due care, and also expressed his satisfaction with the training activities carried out and planned to be carried out in the near future with the support of TiKA.

Through this support, TiKA aims to further strengthen the working capacity and institutional sustainability of this strategic centre, where Turkish language courses are also conducted within The Gambia Police Force. TiKA continues to support the public institutions of friendly and brotherly The Gambia, strengthen administrative infrastructure, and reinforce the bonds of friendship between the two peoples through sustainable projects.