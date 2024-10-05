A strategic plan for the Massawa Workers Training Center was adopted at a meeting held from 16 to 24 September, organized by the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in collaboration with the Center for Institutional Excellence of Eritrea. The meeting was attended by members of the executive committee of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, trainers and staff of the training center, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Education, Labor and Social Welfare, and the Northern Red Sea Region.

Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy Secretary General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, emphasized that the strategic plan aligns with the confederation’s broader vision and called for strengthened participation in its implementation.

Dr. Abel Habtemariam, Acting Director of the Center for Institutional Excellence of Eritrea, reaffirmed the center’s commitment to supporting the successful implementation of the strategic plan.

Since its establishment, the Massawa Workers Training Center has provided theoretical and practical vocational training in various fields to 1,140 workers.