The ICG reiterates its concerns over the continued conflict in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the impediment that the conflict poses to regional stability and prosperity. The ICG also restates its support for the ongoing international peace efforts facilitated by Qatar, the US, African Union-appointed mediator Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic, the Panel of Facilitators and regional partners.

The ICG welcomes the progress achieved under both the Washington Accords between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and the Doha Framework Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23).

The ICG commends the progress made by the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the AFC/M23 on 13-19 April in Montreux, Switzerland, in supporting humanitarian operations and committing to release prisoners and implement the Ceasefire Oversight and Verification Mechanism, supported by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and MONUSCO, as stated in the public statement issued at the end of the meeting.

The ICG also welcomes the progress achieved at the 23 April meeting in Washington DC, where the DRC and Rwanda convened the Joint Oversight Committee. The ICG welcomes the expressed commitment by both sides to uphold their engagements under the Washington Accords and recalls the importance of implementing Resolution 2773 of the United Nations Security Council. The ICG recalls the importance of creating conditions for an inclusive inter-Congolese dialogue with all key Congolese stakeholders – a necessary element for durablepeace in the DRC – and welcome the consultations undertaken by the Republic of Angola.

The ICG urges all parties to the conflict to build on this momentum, fulfil their commitments under these and earlier agreements, and remain steadfast in their pursuit of peace through negotiations. The ICG reiterates that there can be no military solution to the conflict.

All parties must protect civilians in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law. The escalating use of drones by various actors, including by state actors, has led to an increasing number of civilian casualties. The ICG condemns violations of international humanitarian law in the strongest terms. There is an urgent need for improved civil-military coordination and liaison mechanisms, notification procedures and pre-identification of humanitarian infrastructure.

Political progress must immediately translate into improvements on the ground. The ceasefire must be respected by all parties, and the humanitarian situation must improve. Humanitarian relief personnel must be allowed safe, rapid and unimpeded access. The ICG calls on all parties to facilitate humanitarian access in line with international humanitarian law, including by working towards the sustained opening of the Goma and Kavumu airports, the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors in North and South Kivu, and simplified administrative procedures. The recent outbreak of Ebola, declared by WHO as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 May, and declared by Africa CDC as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security on 18 May, adds to an already fragile humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC. The ICG urges all parties to the conflict to facilitate efforts to respond to the Ebola outbreak. This threat underscores the importance of regional cooperation to address common challenges.

In line with the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region, the ICG will continue to support regional partners in addressing the drivers of the conflict and support lasting peace and shared prosperity in the Great Lakes region. Inclusive governance, accountability and the safeguarding of rights are essential for long-term stability, helping to address grievances and break cycles of instability.