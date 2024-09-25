The National Oil Company (NOC) of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will participate at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference – taking place on 4-8 November in Cape Town. During this year’s event, representatives from the Business Development Department of SOCAR are poised to discuss energy security development and emissions reduction strategies in the African oil and gas industry.

Breaking ground in the modernization of refineries in the Republic of the Congo (ROC), the NOC has shown an unwavering dedication to contributing to local content development, poverty alleviation and the equitable management of natural resources in Africa. As such, SOCAR’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 is set to drive a commitment towards sustainability and collaborative ventures with local partners.

In April, SOCAR signed three agreements with ROC’s NOC the Société nationale des pétroles du Congo (SNPC) in the fields of refinery development, training and sustainable resource management. The first agreement, an MoU on terms for the improvement and expansion of the Congolaise de Raffinage oil refinery, was signed between SNPC Director General Maixent Raoul Ominga and the President of SOCAR Roshvan Najaf. The refinery boasts a production capacity of 1 million tons of oil per year, specializing in the processing of light oil.

Meanwhile, Ominga and Najaf also signed an MoU on training between SOCAR and the SNPC, widening the NOC’s strategy to work with a reliable partner to explore its oil reserves. A third agreement was signed between the ROC’s Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development and the Congo Basin Arlette Soudan-Nonault and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev to promote sustainable resource management in the Central African country. The protocol of intent for the agreements aims to enhance the protection of the environment to contribute to human health, well-being and poverty alleviation while promoting equitable management of natural resources.

Najaf also met with the President Adviser for International Strategy of the ROC Françoise Joly to discuss potential cooperation in various areas of the oil and gas sector in the country. The two discussed potential collaboration in trading oil and oil-based products, developing human capital and other shared interests. Najaf and Joly also engaged in discussions regarding Azerbaijan’s global energy projects, SOCAR’s operations in multiple countries and collaborative ventures with the company’s partners.

“SOCAR’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions in Africa. By engaging with local stakeholders and companies, SOCAR demonstrates a strong commitment to enhancing energy development across the continent. We look forward to their participation at this year’s conference as a testament to international dedication to a sustainable energy landscape in Africa,” states African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.

Creating robust international partnerships is a key theme of this year’s AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference. As such, SOCAR’s participation at the event is set to deliver on global energy initiatives while enhancing resource management and human capital development.