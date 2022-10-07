The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has concluded a three-day workshop in Mombasa, Kenya, to review the mission’s financial management and audit status and update stakeholders on the implementation of the mission’s objectives.

Participants at the three-day workshop included representatives from ATMIS police and troop contributing countries, namely Burundi, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Djibouti, and Uganda, officials from ATMIS, and key departments of the African Union Commission that are crucial for the management of peace support operations, financial and human resource management, and audit.

During the workshop, participants were updated on the progress and financial management of the mission, including processing of liabilities regarding death and disability, troop allowances, and third-party claims.

The Acting Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (DSRCC) for Somalia, Fiona Lortan, said the workshop provided stakeholders an opportunity to challenges faced in the management of funds provided by the EU, UN and other partners, in particular with regard to processing of death and disability claims, missing in action, and other liabilities.

“ATMIS receives funding from the European Union. In addition, we have a financial package from the United Nations for logistical support. So, we are here to discuss management and accounting to ensure that the funds provided are properly accounted for,” said Lortan.

The workshop also examined the database management system, identified ways to improve financial and internal control systems involving troop allowances, death and disability compensation payments, and reviewed the assets of the mission.

Participants discussed ATMIS’s funding and audit status, and were briefed on the mission’s audit reports from key funding partners that include European Union and the United Kingdom.

Other issues discussed included a status report on compensation for death and disability of ATMIS personnel including clearing of the backlog, ATMIS Board of Inquiry challenges, and ATMIS Standard Operating Procedures.

A status report on the compensation of death and disability claims from 2007 to 2020 was presented at the workshop by the AU Head of Peace and Security Finance Division, Selidji Gbaguidi.

Kenya’s Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla, who officiated at the opening, underscored the need for speedy processing of compensation for death and disability.