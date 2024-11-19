The organisers of the Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), have announced the rescheduling of the highly anticipated summit from November 2024 to the first quarter of 2025. This decision reflects a shared commitment to delivering a world-class event that maximises public sector participation, fosters strategic collaborations, and showcases Africa’s vast sports investment opportunities.

The postponement is in recognition of the current onboarding exercise of the National Sports Commission, a co-host of the summit, and the organizational/leadership transition following the winding up of the defunct sports ministry and the ongoing organization/structuring of the NSC for seamless take-off.

The NSC leadership intends to fully mobilise resources and provide strategic input necessary to align the summit with its renewed vision for sports development in Nigeria and position both host parties to deliver a befitting Investment Summit experience to our African and global partners.

Speaking on the development, Mallam Shehu Dikko stated:

"The National Sports Commission is committed to shaping a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem in Nigeria. This postponement reflects our desire to ensure robust public sector engagement, align the summit with our renewed vision and be on a surer footing to host Africa. The additional time will enable us to strategically mobilise resources, foster collaborations, and demonstrate leadership in the sports investment space."

The organisers and stakeholders remain steadfast in their vision of igniting a new era of growth in Africa’s sports sector. This additional planning period will allow for the development of a comprehensive and impactful summit program that emphasises investment opportunities in sports infrastructure, talent development, and the sports industrialisation agenda.

Ms. Nkechi Obi, CEO of Sport Nigeria, emphasised the significance of this decision:

"SAIS has always been about creating the most impactful platform for discussions and collaborations in Africa’s sports sector. This postponement enables us to tap into the new leadership and energy at the NSC, ensuring a more inclusive and successful contribution from the private sector- a key stakeholder in the development of the sports industry."

The Sports Africa Investment Summit remains focused on catalysing transformative investments that will propel the continent’s sports industry to new heights. From modern stadiums and world-class training facilities to locally manufactured sports goods, the summit seeks to drive sustainable economic growth through sports.

The exact new summit date in the first quarter of 2025 will be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, organisers are committed to engaging with stakeholders and refining the summit agenda to deliver a world-class experience.

For Media Inquiries:

Sport Nigeria LTD/GTE Communications

Email: sais@sportnigeria.ng

Phone: 0706 203 8705

About Sports Africa Investment Summit:

SAIS is an annual gathering driven by Sport Nigeria's vision of creating a continental platform to harness strategies and initiatives for sustainable sports ecosystem for the development of all levels of sports infrastructure through partnerships and investments. This year’s summit promises to deliver impactful discussions and networking opportunities, paving the way for the future of sports in Africa as an economic driver and contributor to the Africa We Want 2063

About Sport Nigeria LTD:

Established in 2021, SPORT NIGERIA is a Limited by Guarantee private sector-led intervention agency to assist in the development of the Sports Industry by harnessing the quantum of investment required to trigger the objectives of a repositioned sports industry by engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate the development of the value chain of the industry

Sport Nigeria will complement the public sector sports development efforts at national and sub-national levels and leverage the potentials and opportunities from the sports industrialisation agenda for the successful development of a thriving industry that makes a significant contribution to the economy.

Through its activities and input into the development of the sports industry value chain, Sport Nigeria will also contribute to sports as a platform for economic, social, community and youth development.