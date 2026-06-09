Following its most recent landmark US$215 million equity raise, Spiro is strengthening its leadership team to execute its next phase of pan-African expansion and appoints Anant Badjatya as Group CEO of Spiro.

Anant Badjatya previously spearheaded Indofast Energy, the IndianOil × SUN Mobility joint venture, where he built one of India’s largest battery-swapping networks with more than 1,800 stations serving approximately 90,000 vehicles daily.

Spiro (http://www.Spironet.com), Africa's leading electric mobility company, today announced the appointment of Anant Badjatya as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Anant joins Spiro with more than two decades of leadership experience across India, the Middle East and Africa, building and scaling businesses across electric mobility, energy and industrial sectors.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Indofast Energy, the joint venture between IndianOil and SUN Mobility, where he led the development of one of India's largest battery-swapping networks, comprising more than 1,800 stations and serving nearly 90,000 vehicles daily.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Spiro following its landmark US$215 million financing round, one of the largest investments ever made in Africa's electric mobility sector. Anant’s broad mandate will span battery swapping, leasing, logistics, energy, and vehicle manufacturing.

Gagan Gupta, Founder and Chairman of Spiro said:

"As Spiro is accelerating on its mission to transform mobility across Africa through clean, affordable and accessible electric transportation solutions, Anant will consolidate the Group’s strategic initiatives and guide the company through its next chapter of growth and execution in mobility, energy and tech.”

Commenting on his appointment, Anant Badjatya said:

"Africa represents the most exciting frontier for electric mobility. Spiro has built a unique platform and is exceptionally well positioned to accelerate the transition to cleaner and more accessible mobility across the continent. I look forward to working with our teams, partners and stakeholders to drive the next phase of growth and impact."

Media Contact:

Flora Limukii

Head of Corporate Communications, Spiro

Email: communications@spironet.com

About Spiro:

Spiro is Africa’s largest electric mobility company and operates the continent’s most extensive battery-swapping network for electric two-wheel vehicles. With more than 100,000 electric motorcycles on the road, over 2,500 swapping stations and more than 30 million battery swaps to date, Spiro is replacing expensive fossil-fuel transport with affordable, accessible and sustainable mobility solutions. Through its growing regional production and assembly footprint, Spiro is committed to building electric vehicles made in Africa by Africans for Africa and the world. https://www.Spironet.com/