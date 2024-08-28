Financial information and market analytics provider S&P Global Commodity Insights Associate Director for Upstream Energy Eric Schmid will participate as a speaker at this year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference in Dakar in December.

As investors seek to make informed decisions around the future of the oil, gas and power sector and global energy transition in the MSGBC region, S&P Global Commodity Insights offers data-driven, technology-focused solutions for navigating complex and rapidly shifting industry dynamics. The company will help shape the MSGBC 2024 agenda (https://apo-opa.co/4cDiKO8) while leveraging its network to attract delegates and speakers.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

A strong slate of exploration and production activities in 2024 have positioned the MSGBC region as a premier energy investment destination. In June 2024, Senegal started production at its inaugural oil development, the Sangomar oilfield project (https://apo-opa.co/3WVOLew). Meanwhile, the country is on track for first gas production from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development – which straddles the maritime border with Mauritania – later this year. Senegal is also home to the massive Yakaar-Teranga development, which holds an estimated 25 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and is eyeing first production in 2027.

Meanwhile, the MSGBC region is also a frontier market for green hydrogen development. Large scale green hydrogen (https://apo-opa.co/3X1JUZo) projects in the region include Mauritania’s 35 GW Megaton Moon, 16-20 GW Aman and 10 GW Project Nour, which are being developed by Danish developer GreenCo Energy, renewable energy developer CWP Global and clean energy producer Chariot Energy, respectively.

Furthermore, having secured its extension for offshore Blocks A2 and A5 from The Gambia’s government until September 30, 2025, independent energy player FAR is now seeking farm-in partners to fund geoscience reviews and exploration wells. Blocks A2 and A5 lie in proximity to the 230-million-barrel Sangomar oil field in Senegal, highlighting the block’s potential for a major discovery.

Guinea-Conakry is currently finalizing the terms of its 22-block bid round, which is expected to bring new players into the market and incentivize exploratory drilling. To date, five prospect wells have been drilled in the country’s acreage, which contains 27 offshore blocks and is located near to existing commercial discoveries in Ivory Coast, Senegal and Mauritania.

Last year, independent exploration company PetroNor agreed to transfer its 100% interest in the Sinapa and Esperança licenses offshore Guinea-Bissau to global energy company Apus Energy. The licenses are situated in Blocks 2, 4A and 5A and are thought to contain prospective resources of 13.4 million barrels of oil.

In light of these major updates, marking the MSGBC region’s position as a premier destination for frontier oil and gas exploration and renewable energy development, Schmid’s participation at MSGBC 2024 will provide vital insights into the region’s exploration and production strategies. As a speaker, Schmid is poised to showcase opportunities and market trends to international oil companies, regulators, independent firms and more as they dive into strategic growth opportunities in the region.

“By taking a market-driven approach towards its burgeoning hydrocarbons industry, the MSGBC region is well positioned to leverage its position as a frontier oil and gas market to drive meaningful growth while bringing lucrative returns on investment for global players. S&P Global Commodity Insight’s participation at MSGBC 2024 will undoubtedly showcase the region’s potential as a favorable investment destination and we are thrilled to have Schmid participate as a speaker at this monumental event,” states ECP Project Director Sandra Jeque.