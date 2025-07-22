Ethiopia’s agricultural sector is going digital, with new tools offering ways to boost productivity and improve market access. In Addis Ababa, sector leaders and stakeholders explore practical steps for building a more resilient, tech-enabled farming system.

With traditional farming still widespread and digital tools often out of reach for rural communities, a symposium held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, set out to address challenges in productivity, market access, infrastructure and digital literacy. Smallholder farmers, women, youth and others who are frequently excluded from innovation efforts, received particular attention.

Organized by Orbit Innovation Hub in partnership with the International Trade Centre and Trade Ethiopia, the symposium brought together stakeholders from across the agriculture and technology ecosystems.

Focused on real-world solutions

The one-day programme included panel discussions, startup pitches, a documentary screening and presentations on new technologies such as AI in agriculture. The event offered a platform for exchanging ideas and exploring how digital innovation can support inclusive and sustainable agricultural growth.

Orbit Innovation Hub, launched as the social enterprise arm of health tech company Orbit Health, is committed to developing the startup ecosystem in Ethiopia. “We started this because we didn’t want new entrepreneurs to face the same hurdles we did,” said COO Girum Habetewold. “Agriculture remains central to our economy. Modernizing it is essential for long-term growth.”

Support from the International Trade Centre’s Netherlands Trust Fund V (NTF V) Ethiopia Tech project has been key to turning that vision into reality. Over the past three years, the programme has provided both funding and technical guidance to help Orbit standardize the symposium format, bring in international expertise and expand its reach. What began as a local idea has become a national platform with international relevance.

Building networks and partnerships

One of the symposium’s key strengths was the range of voices in the room. Policymakers, business leaders, researchers, funders and grassroots entrepreneurs all took part. “Everyone brought their networks,” said Kiya Girma of Trade Ethiopia. “It helped connect people who don’t usually have the chance to collaborate directly.”

Trade Ethiopia, a B2B platform connecting local producers with global buyers, joined the organizing team for the first time this year. Their involvement highlighted the importance of linking agriculture, digital tools and export opportunities. “We support cooperatives and smallholder farmers in accessing markets,” Girma said. “Digital tools help them do that more efficiently and on better terms.”

NTF V played a coordinating role in bringing these different actors together, drawing on its extensive experience in supporting agricultural trade and digital innovation across Ethiopia.

Stories from the field

The symposium also presented examples of what happens when digital tools and support systems are in place. For example, a young farmer from Woliso, who attended a SEED programme workshop, secured a bank loan and bought a tractor. His story illustrates how targeted training and financial access can bring new opportunities for youth engagement and economic mobility within the sector.

Another example came from Kifiya Technologies, a company offering digital insurance services that help farmers manage risk and improve resilience.

Speakers raised important points about the need to design tools that fit local realities, invest in digital literacy, prioritize relationships with farmers, and ensure that technology is accessible, affordable and relevant to those working in remote or underserved areas. Several panelists stressed that without strong local engagement, even the most advanced tools risk being underused or misunderstood.

“You don’t get useful data unless you’ve built trust,” Girma said. “Technology has to work for the people using it.”

Supporting national goals

The symposium directly supports Ethiopia’s Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, which aims to unlock greater value in agriculture through digital innovation. Orbit Innovation Hub has been an active contributor to this agenda, and NTF V has served as a key partner in making that contribution possible.

NTF V’s broader impact extends well beyond the symposium. The project helped Ethiopian agri-businesses engage in international markets, supported women-led enterprises, and increased digital access for nearly 400,000 individuals. It also brought in direct investment and improved the capacity of local support organizations, including those involved in agricultural trade.

Looking ahead

As the NTF V project concludes, Orbit and its partners are exploring how to sustain and scale the work that has been started. Plans are under way for future editions of the symposium and new initiatives that will support innovation in agriculture and beyond.

“Agriculture in Ethiopia is beginning to change,” said Habetewold of Orbit Innovation Hub. “It’s a slow process, but the groundwork is being laid. Shifting from traditional practices to data-driven, tech-enabled farming will take time, especially given the scale of the sector and the realities facing smallholder farmers. But with continued investment, strong partnerships and a focus on practical outcomes, Ethiopia is taking meaningful steps toward a more resilient and inclusive farming future.”

The COO added that the AgriTech Stakeholders Symposium has become a clear example of how local collaboration, combined with sustained international support, can turn good ideas into action and help reshape the agricultural landscape from the ground up.