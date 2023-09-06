Africa’s biggest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, is merely weeks away, and so is this year’s Just Energy Transition Concert. Taking place on the eve of AEW 2023 in Cape Town the event celebrates music and energy, bringing together individuals from both sectors in an effort to promote sustainable development in Africa. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that South African amapiano star Kamo Mphela has joined the concert as a headlining artist.

A dancer and singer specializing in the amapiano genre, Kamo brings a unique blend of vocal and performing talent to the concert. Dubbed the ‘Queen of Amapiano,’ Kamo gained popularity as an internet star after she posted a dancing video on social media. Leveraging her extensive background in singing and performing arts, Kamo’s popularity as a performer rapidly grew. In 2019, she signed with Major Leagye Music and released her EP album Twentee.

Now, Kamo is a featured top artist on both global and African charts. As a South African artist, Kamo is committed to promoting the potential and contribution of African music worldwide, and has seen significant success in bringing her brand to international markets. From working with other artists to releasing singles, Kamo is a rising star in the African amapiano space. During the Just Energy Transition Concert, Kamo joins other high-level artists such as Ruger, and is set to make the show that much more successful.

“The AEW 2023 Energy Transition Concert is a celebration of youth, music and energy. Taking place on the eve of the event this October, the concert aims to inspire a new era of innovation, celebration and progress across Africa’s energy sector by integrating two promising industries: culture and energy. We are proud to announce that Kamo Mphela will feature as a performing artist this October,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

There is still time to secure your participation at AEW 2023 and your ticket for the highly-anticipated AEW 2023 Energy Transition Concert. Taking place at the Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town on 16 October, the Just Energy Transition Concert features a strong lineup of headlining artists. Join the event now and take part in Africa’s energy renaissance.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event uniting African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss the opportunities across the continent’s energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.