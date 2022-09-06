Today, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer returned from Maputo, Mozambique, where he led a Western Cape trade mission to the 57th FACIM trade exhibition.

FACIM is a trade fair which attracts more than 2,500 exhibitors from 20 countries and 50,000 visitors.

Meyer commented that FACIM allowed exhibitors and visitors to interact through thematic seminars and meetings in the B2B format.

Meyer: "The Western Cape's African Agricultural Strategy aims to support agri-preneurs seeking access to African markets. Mozambique offers a significant export market opportunity for a wide range of goods and services from the Western Cape. For example, our wines are doing exceptionally well. It is sold in all the major retailers and served in restaurants in Maputo. For this reason, our delegation aimed to promote investment and business opportunities and establish partnerships in the current context of economic recovery."

Meyer continued: "Wesgro, the Western Cape's tourism, trade and investment agency, arranged a very successful trade mission to Maputo. I was impressed with our delegation. They worked hard to clinch business deals with their counterparts in Maputo. By doing so, Western Cape entrepreneurs gave impetus to our African Agri Strategy. As a result, they are ready to grow their business footprint in Africa".

One such entrepreneur is Denise Stubbs, Managing Director of Thokozani Wines.

Said Stubbs: "This was the most engaging, successful exhibition I have attended. I aimed to secure an importer and distributor in Mozambique. So I networked hard, had many meetings, and concluded a deal to bring 3000 bottles of Thokozani Spumante into Maputo. Mission achieved."

"Passion takes one far if you believe in your product", added Stubbs.

Meyer further highlights that his visit to the Port of Maputo was enlightening.

Meyer: "I was very impressed by the smooth running of the Port of Maputo. The management team is excellent, and the results speak for themselves. Efficiency and productivity are critical indicators of the Port of Maputo operating model," said Meyer.

"I also met the Department of Agriculture in the Province of Maputo. We shared our agri technology, such as smart pen technology and our digital tractor tracking system, with our colleagues of the Maputo Provincial Government.

"We have agreed to continue bilateral engagements through virtual technical meetings and a visit to the Western Cape Department of Agriculture", concluded Meyer.