Walter Sisulu University yesterday raised concerns that delays in its development were being driven by a lack of cooperation from the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education is currently conducting oversight visits to post-school education institutions in the Eastern Cape to assess their state of readiness for the 2026 academic year.



During the engagement, the Chairperson of the university’s Council informed the committee that DHET had declined to allow the university to use approximately R100 million in interest earned from long-standing unused infrastructure funds. The university had intended to use these funds to refurbish university-owned student residences.



The university also indicated that demand for placement continues to far exceed capacity. In the 2026 academic year, the university received approximately 500 000 applications but only has space to accommodate about 7 000 students.



The committee also noted with concern that the university did not own the land on which the university is built; it is owned by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. This lack of ownership limits the university’s ability to develop and improve its facilities as it does not have the tittle deed.



Chairperson of the committee, Mr Tebogo Letsie, said the matter requires urgent inter-departmental engagement. “This is not a challenge unique to Walter Sisulu University. It is a sector-wide problem that is negatively affecting the development of institutions. We will engage the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure to find sustainable solutions,” said Mr Letsie.



Meanwhile, the committee welcomed the university’s investment in water infrastructure, particularly in light of the ongoing water shortages in the area. “We are encouraged by the proactive steps taken by the university to address water challenges, which are critical for both learning and student accommodation,” Mr Letsie added.



The committee and the university jointly expressed concern over the absence of the Director-General of DHET during the oversight engagement. The committee noted that this absence was disappointing, especially at a time when the sector is facing serious challenges that normally occur during the first weeks of the academic calendar.



The committee commended the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for its preparedness for the 2026 academic year, with funding decisions finalised well in advance. Mr Letsie praised the intervention, noting the socio-economic context of the institution. “We commend NSFAS for a job well done. This support is critical for WSU students, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds and rely heavily on financial assistance,” he said.



However, the committee raised concerns about the state of the university’s ICT infrastructure, after observing slow and outdated computer systems. “The current ICT infrastructure does not meet the needs of a modern university. We are recommending that DHET’s skills branch work closely with the university to secure funding to urgently improve ICT capacity,” Mr Letsie said.



The committee will today, 3 February 2026, continue with the second leg of its oversight programme with a visit to the East Cape Midlands TVET College at its Graaff-Reinet Campus.