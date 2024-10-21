The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka, will lead a South African delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2024) scheduled to take place in Apia, Samoa, from 25 to 26 October 2024. This year’s CHOGM will be convened under the theme, Our Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Commonwealth. A Pre-CHOGM Foreign Affairs Minister Meeting (CFAMM) will be held on 24 October 2024.

CHOGM 2024 aims to strengthen: (1) Resilient democratic institutions upholding human rights, democracy, and the rule of law; (2) A resilient environment to combat climate change; (3) Resilient economies that support recovery and prosperity and (4) Resilient societies to empower individuals for a peaceful and productive life.

In recognition of the Commonwealth’s 75th anniversary year and the achievements of the Commonwealth, a sub-theme on the 75 Years of the Commonwealth and Beyond, has been introduced.

It is also expected that in addition to the main Communiqué, CHOGM 2024 will adopt at least one standalone declaration, namely the Commonwealth Oceans Declaration, highlighting the need to protect the oceans.

The Commonwealth consists of 56 members. Membership includes countries from amongst the world’s largest, smallest, richest and poorest. Twenty-one members are from Africa, eight from Asia, 13 from the Caribbean and Americas, three from Europe and 11 from the Pacific. All members are expected to subscribe to the Commonwealth’s values and principles outlined in the Commonwealth Charter.

The values and principles include consensus and common action, mutual respect, inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, legitimacy and responsiveness.

Prior to CHOGM 2024, four civil society forums, namely the Commonwealth Business Forum, the Commonwealth People’s Forum, the Commonwealth Youth Forum and the Commonwealth Women’s Forum, will take place. The forums will offer a platform for wider debate of some of the key issues and challenges, in advance of discussions by leaders at CHOGM. Reports on their deliberations will be presented during the Pre-CHOGM and CHOGM Meetings.

Deputy Minister Moraka will be accompanied by Senior Officials of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.