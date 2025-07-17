The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources has urged the Department of Electricity and Energy to localise the production of renewable products instead of relying on overseas countries.

The committee received a briefing yesterday from the Department of Electricity and Energy about the implementation of the Renewable Energy Sector Master Plan (RESMP). The department’s presentation outlined the objectives of the Master Plan which highlighted its role as an industrialisation tool that seeks to harness the growing demand for renewable energy resources, particularly solar and wind.

The department stressed the importance of developing inclusive economic growth by ensuring that previously disadvantaged communities, especially youth and women, are actively engaged in the energy sector. Initiatives that are in the Master Plan and that were presented and discussed with committee members comprised the localisation of production, the establishment of skills development programs, and the implementation of robust monitoring frameworks to its track progress.

The committee said the Master Plan should not only provide a sustainable energy solution but also contribute to employment, job creation including skills development . Questions to the department were mostly about the integration of youth and vulnerable communities into the renewable energy sector. The committee queried about measures being taken to ensure that previously disadvantaged communities especially in rural areas benefit from the Master Plan.

The department acknowledged its responsibility to achieving at least 50% of job opportunities for youth and marginalised communities, alongside initiatives to map skills requirements and enhance internship programs.

On the issue of localisation of renewable energy production. The committee sought clarity on how the RESMP plans to localise production and reduce reliance on foreign countries. Members said South Africa should be a manufacturer on renewable products such solar panels instead of training people to assemble. Committee members said the country needs to start speaking about the production of solar panels and charge controllers.

The department re-assured members of the committee that plans are in place to look into localised manufacturing opportunities.

Regulatory obstacles were addressed and identified to be an apprehension, the committee expressed worry concerning the moratorium on letters of no objection from the Department of Defence to Independent Power Producers. As part of the process to register as an IPP , they need a letter of no objection from the Department of Defence. The committee said this may hamper the progress of IPP. The department said it would engage with the relevant authorities to resolve these challenges so that they are not a deterrent.