The Inauguration of President-Elect Cyril Ramaphosa will take place at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, tomorrow following his re-election by Parliament on Friday, 14 June 2024.

The swearing-in of the President-Elect will be conducted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the Union Buildings’ Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre.

The ceremony will be witnessed by South African and international guests, including South African royalty, Members of Parliament, representatives of political parties, leaders of organised labour, business and civil society organisations, religious leaders and South Africans who have excelled in various capacities and endeavours.

Attendees will include representatives of regional, continental and international organisations and bodies such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

President-Elect Ramaphosa will also be honoured by the attendance of a number of Heads of State and Government and former Heads of State and Government from different regions of Africa as well as other world regions.

To date, 18 Heads of State and Government, three former Heads of State and Governmen,t and nine Heads of Delegation are expected to attend. Additional confirmations are being received.

Countries that will be represented at a high level at the Inauguration include the Kingdom of eSwatini and Kingdom of Lesotho; the Republics of Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola and Tanzania; the Republic of Uganda; the People’s Republic of China; the Arab Republic of Egypt; the State of Palestine and the Republic of Cuba.

The theme for the occasion is “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”.

The programme for the day will commence with a cultural programme for members of the public on the South Lawns of the Union Buildings at 09h00.

The cultural programme is a platform for local artists to showcase their talent and for us as a nation to share South Africa’s cultural diversity with our guests.

This production will feature a combination of music genres and other cultural and artistic performances that will have a cross-over appeal that reflects our achievements in the past 30 years of our democracy.

During the formal proceedings from 11h00, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will perform the ceremonial elements of the Inauguration as a demonstration of allegiance to the Republic and the Commander-In-Chief. The ceremonial elements will include:

a 21-gun salute,

A salute flight by the South African Air Force (SAAF),

Inspection of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Battalion,

A Battalion march past, and

A massed fly past.

The newly sworn-in President of the Republic will deliver his Inaugural Address.

President-Elect Ramaphosa first became President of the Republic following the resignation of President Jacob Zuma in February 2018.

Following the 2019 National and Provincial Elections, President Ramaphosa was elected by the National Assembly as President of the Republic.

President Ramaphosa was re-elected by the National Assembly on 14 June 2024.

The Presidential Inauguration will be broadcast and streamed on a broad range of platforms nationally and internationally and The Presidency invites South Africans to follow this event.

Members of the public are advised to note that tomorrow, Wednesday, 19 June 2024, is a normal working day.

People travelling to the event and to Pretoria on other business are advised to visit www.gov.za and www.tshwane.gov.za for information on road closures in the Rietondale/Arcadia area, and to follow traffic updates on radio and television broadcasts.