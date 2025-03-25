The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education has expressed concern about the University of the Free State’s (UFS) employment of 141 foreign academics as well as 26 foreign support staff. The committee is currently conducting a week-long oversight visit to post-school education and training institutions in the Free State to assess academic readiness and infrastructure.

During engagements with UFS senior management, labour unions, student representatives and other stakeholders, the committee acknowledged the cordial relations between university leadership and its stakeholders. However, it urged UFS to prioritise the development and hiring of local talent where possible, cautioning against over-reliance on the “scarce skills” argument to justify overlooking qualified South African candidates.

The committee also raised concerns about the underrepresentation of African, Coloured, and Indian staff in professorships and associate professorships, highlighting ongoing transformation challenges at UFS. University management acknowledged that there is a need to address employment equity, agreeing on the need for greater diversity in leadership to better reflect to the Free State’s demographics.

On language policy, the committee supported student preferences for English as the medium of instruction and noted concerns that there are lecturers who insist on only using Afrikaans to teach students. Additionally, while the student representative council advocated for better support for pregnant students, the committee reminded them that this responsibility cannot fall on the university.

Regarding the Qwaqwa campus, the committee emphasised the need for accredited student accommodation, noting that academic success rates are higher among students residing in university housing compared to those staying at home. The committee Chairperson, Mr Tebogo Letsie, said, “Pouring billions into student housing without accountability means students may end up in substandard conditions.”

Today the committee will conduct an oversight visit to Motheo TVET Colleges National Artisan Development Academy and Central University of Technology main campus in Bloemfontein.