The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Ms Faith Muthambi, has joined South Africans and the international community in commemorating National Cancer Survivor Day, observed annually on 1 June.

“Today, we honour and celebrate the courage, resilience and strength of individuals who have faced cancer and continue to live as survivors,” said Ms Muthambi.

National Cancer Survivor Day serves not only as a celebration of life, but also as a reminder of the ongoing physical, emotional and financial challenges experienced by cancer patients and their families. Ms Muthambi emphasised that these challenges highlight the need for a strong, responsive and compassionate healthcare system.

“Cancer does not only affect the individual diagnosed; it has a profound impact on families and communities. The journey to recovery is often long and difficult, which is why early detection, timely diagnosis, and access to effective treatment and care remain critical,” she said.

Cancer remains a significant public health challenge in South Africa, affecting thousands of people each year. According to the 2024 South African National Cancer Registry Report, South Africa records more than 90 000 new cancer diagnoses annually. Cancer is the second leading cause of death, contributing to more than 65 000 deaths each year. The most prevalent cancers include breast cancer, prostate cancer and cervical cancer, with breast cancer remaining the leading cause of cancer-related mortality among women. These figures underscore the growing burden of cancer and increasing pressure on the health system to strengthen prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment services.

Ms Muthambi further highlighted the heavy financial burden associated with cancer treatment. In public health facilities, the cost of treating and managing cancer patients ranges between R40 000 and R100 000 per patient per year, depending on the type and stage of the disease. In the private healthcare sector, costs can exceed R500 000 for advanced treatments such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

“While many South Africans depend on medical aid schemes, coverage is often insufficient, leaving patients and their families with significant out-of-pocket expenses,” said Ms Muthambi.

The Chairperson acknowledged the state’s challenges in responding to the cancer burden, including limited resources in public health facilities and shortages of specialised oncology professionals, which contribute to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

The committee emphasised that cancer prevention and regular screening must remain a national priority. Public awareness and education play a vital role in reducing cancer incidence and improving health outcomes. “We remain committed to strengthening the healthcare system to ensure that all patients, regardless of socio-economic status, have access to quality care, psychosocial support and reliable information on treatment options,” Ms Muthambi said.

As South Africa observes National Cancer Survivor Day, the Chairperson called on all citizens to support cancer awareness initiatives and to participate in community programmes that promote healthy lifestyles and early detection.

“We honour the bravery of those who have battled cancer, celebrate the resilience of survivors, and remember with respect those who have lost their lives. Their legacy strengthens our resolve to build a more equitable and responsive healthcare system,” said Ms Muthambi.