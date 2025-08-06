The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has registered its strong objection and concern regarding circumstances around the recent visit of an eminent South African leader, former South African President Mr Jacob Zuma, who is Leader of Umkhonto We Sizwe Party, visited the Kingdom of Morocco and held a meeting in Rabat on 15 July 2025, with His Excellency Mr Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

Whilst recognition we respect the sovereign right of Morocco to invite individuals and groups, DIRCO, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Africa, strongly protests the use of South African national symbols, in this instance the use of the South African National Flag, in the meeting between Mr Jacob Zuma and the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The use of the South African National Flag in a meeting with a member of a political party in opposition, which is a non-state actor, constitutes an abuse of existing protocol and decorum, and undermines official bilateral relations between the Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Morocco.

South Africa has indicated to the Kingdom Morocco that the display of national symbols inherently conveys official state endorsement and elevates the perception of the encounter to that of a state-to-state engagement. This characterisation is inconsistent with established diplomatic protocol, as the participants did not represent the official positions or engagements of the South African state.

Consequently, this portrayal cannot be recognised as an official bilateral meeting, and the implications drawn from it are firmly rejected.

The Government of the Republic of South Africa holds the firm view that the use of its national symbols in contexts implying official state endorsement of non-governmental engagements is inappropriate, irrespective of setting. In the spirit of fostering and maintaining cordial and friendly bilateral relations, and consistent with the fundamental principles of mutual respect between sovereign states and non-interference in internal affairs, South Africa respectfully encourages the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco to refrain from such actions. Upholding these shared principles is essential for the continued positive development of relations between our two nations.