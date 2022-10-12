The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has arrived in Tokyo, Japan, where she is scheduled to co-chair the Japan – South Africa Partnership Forum with her counterpart, His Excellency Mr Hayashi Yoshimasa, on 13 October 2022.

The two delegations will seek to advance political, economic, social and technical cooperation between South Africa and Japan. It is expected that the Ministers will also exchange views on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Japan, the third largest economy in the world (in terms of nominal GDP) after the United States and China, is one of the major and continuous investors (over R90 billion) in the South African economy.

Japan has a current presence in South Africa of 286 companies, sustaining approximately 200 000 local job opportunities. New investments into the South African economy by Japanese companies include those made by Toyota (R4,28 billion), Nissan (R3,2 billion) and Isuzu (R1.2 billion).