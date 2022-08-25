The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande has appointed Mr Johannes Mgonodi Zwane, Deputy Principal Corporate Services at Mthashana TVET College as acting Principal for the Coastal TVET College with effect from the 1st September 2022 for six months or until the post is permanently filled, whichever occurs first.

Mr Zwane has been identified as an appropriate individual with the necessary skills and experience to act as a principal at the Coastal TVET College.

The appointment of Mr Zwane follows the ending of a period of Administration at the College by end of August 2022. This action is part of bringing the College back to normality and stability. Minister Nzimande is also pleased to point out that the department has also commenced with the process of appointing a permanent Principal.

Amongst the immediate tasks of the acting Principal will be to set up mechanisms to address concerns that have been raised by stakeholders on the state of functionality of the college. All these matters will be fully addressed as we move the college towards the appointment of permanent senior management including the college Principal.

We urge all the stakeholders to work closely with Mr Zwane in addressing all the outstanding challenges at the college.

Minister Nzimande wishes to invite all stakeholders including staff members, labour Unions and students to work with the acting Principal in ensuring that the academic project is not compromised.

The Minister thanks Mr Zwane for his willingness to serve the college and wishes him well in restoring good corporate governance at the college.