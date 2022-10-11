The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) welcomes the arrest of suspects alleged to have been involved in illegal mining operations and seizure of firearms by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DCPI) in Stilfontein, North West Province.

We commend the collaboration between the SAPS and the Hawks for a successful bust of such a serious criminal operation. We are confident that the arrested suspects will face the full might of the law and hope for a successful prosecution. Illegal mining is a criminal activity that not only bleeds the economy, but also compromises national security and the integrity of our infrastructure. The scourge of illegal mining, regardless of where it is being conducted, is of grave concern to the government. It is for this reason that the DMRE supports the efforts of law enforcement agencies and mining industry stakeholders to eliminate illegal mining activities.

The DMRE appreciates the important role played by communities in fighting criminal activities and economic sabotage in society, including illegal mining.

As such, we encourage members of communities to continue reporting any suspicious extraction minerals to law enforcement agencies.