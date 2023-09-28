The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure has reported significant progress in reopening roads and connecting communities following the recent stormy weather.

The number of closed roads has been significantly reduced to 72 as of 17:00 on Wednesday. Some of the key routes that have been reopened include the N1 at De Doorns, the R44 at the Palmiet River Bridge on the Betty’s Bay approach side, and the low water bridge at Buffeljaags River near Swellendam, as well as Meiringspoort on the N12 which connects Beaufort West and De Rust. The reopening of these roads assists efforts to deliver relief to previously inaccessible communities.

Notable roads that have been re-opened are:

Sir Lowry’s Pass

R44 at the Palmiet River Bridge at the Betty’s Bay approach.

TR31/3 (R62) Barrydale to Montagu

TR31/2 R60 Robertson and Worcester

MR205 Klapmuts Simondium

Tradouw Pass

MR262 Bredasdorp to Elim

MR265 Bredasdorp to Stormvlei

TR28/2 Hermanus to Stanford

TR30/2: Viliersdorp to Worcester

Low water bridge across the Buffeljags River close to Swellendam.

N1 at De Doorns



Acting provincial Minister of Infrastructure Anroux Marais has commended the significant progress made by the mop-up teams. “I am deeply encouraged by the efforts of the joint operation teams, from the different spheres of government, civil society, the private sector, farmers, and citizens who offered a helping hand during our province’s time of need,” said Marais. “ The reopening of these routes will not only reconnect destitute communities to their loved ones but also allow for the delivery of much needed relief aid” she added.

According to Minister Marais, “the resumption of commerce through the transportation of goods and services to market is key as we rebuild the province and economy after the weekend’s disruptions”.

While assessments of damage to infrastructure continue, preliminary reports suggest that 3986 informal structures were affected across the City of Cape Town. The Western Cape Government and its partners will continue with deliberate efforts to ensure the dignity of our citizens is restored speedily.