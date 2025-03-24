The sun has set in Johannesburg, South Africa and Nntuthuzelo Ndwandwa, 39, is returning home from her job as a customer care consultant. When once she would have glanced nervously into the shadows, now she walks through a complex illuminated by solar-powered lights and enters her home, where a solar-powered heater doles out warm water for washing up.

“We are safe during load shedding because the external lights are on solar,” says Ndwandwa. “I'm also guaranteed hot water in the morning. It has made my life so much easier.”

This may sound like a humdrum, everyday moment, but for Ndwandwa and the other hundreds of residents of the Tshedzani Phase 3 social housing project, these basics are a revelation. They were provided through a project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) that installed solar-powered equipment in public housing units across South Africa’s biggest city. The effort, implemented by the City of Johannesburg, was designed to improve the quality of life of urban dwellers and fight climate change.

Residents of the social housing project say they now feel more secure, are saving money and have more job opportunities.

“Before the project, we had load shedding, and outside, it was dark […] we would not go outside as we were scared,” says resident Catherine Gugulethe Mbuyisa, 55. “Cars would be hijacked, washing would be stolen. But since the installation of solar power, we haven't experienced any of those problems and I’ve saved a lot in terms of electricity.”

Cities at the centre of climate action

Johannesburg is one of a growing number of global cities racing to lower their greenhouse gas emissions through better urban planning, which experts say can be a quick and easy way to reach climate targets. But such work also has a host of other benefits – from providing access to energy to protecting residents from the health hazards of open dumping.

“Action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions doesn’t just make a difference at a global level – it invariably makes a positive difference to people’s lives,” says Martin Krause, Director of the UN Environment Programme’s Climate Change Division. “This is particularly obvious in cities, where the concentration of people means rapid gains for people and planet are possible.”

Today, some 56 per cent per cent of the world’s population live in cities. Almost 1.2 billion of these people already face a bevy of climate-related risks, including rising seas and heatwaves. At the same time, urban areas consume around 75 per cent of the world’s energy and produce around 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, reports the International Energy Agency. Urbanization is occurring rapidly, increasing the impact of cities on the environment and economy.

But cities are also hotbeds of climate solutions. And experts say how they are designed, built and managed will significantly impact global emissions, resource consumption and resilience to climate change. That is why successful projects, such as the one in Johannesburg, are considered so important.

“By adopting integrated approaches to support green, affordable housing, waste management and clean energy access for communities thriving amidst verdant natural spaces, cities like Johannesburg are leading the way to a sustainable urban future that benefits people, natural ecosystems and the global environment,” says Fred Boltz, Manager of GEF’s Programming Division.

Multiple benefits

Kicked off in 2020, the GEF project focused on five key areas, including retrofitting social housing, increasing food resilience through sustainable urban farming, boosting biodegradable waste management and increasing evidence-based planning.

As part of this work, 172 units in Roodepoort Tshedzani 3 social housing have been fitted with solar water heaters, solar panels and lithium-ion batteries, energy-saving lighting and water-saving components.

To boost organic peri-urban farming in other areas, seeds, fertilizer and tools have been provided to farmers, alongside boreholes at four sites. Some 8,000 square metres of land is now under organic production and waiting for certification. Residents were also trained in many aspects of sustainability, including recycling, and a biodigester plant is under construction to turn waste into energy.

These additional benefits have brought opportunities to many residents, such as Voneen Trompeter, an unemployed single mother looking for ways to support her two children.

“This project has made me feel more worthy of being in a community, and I have learned a lot about business and recycling,” she says. “My hope for the future is to get a permanent position within the recycling programme, as it will be beneficial to me and my family.”

While the project is set to end later in 2025, its legacy will continue—not just in the infrastructure set up for residents. Standards and guidelines are being prepared to make it easier for such initiatives to take root in other parts of Johannesburg.

“We are excited to see the results of the GEF project coming together,” says Liana Strydom, Assistant Director, Regional Planning, City Transformation and Spatial Planning Directorate in the City of Johannesburg. “It creates momentum to mainstream our initiatives and creates hope for broader impact across many different aspects of the city’s resilience and our citizens’ ability to navigate climate shifts.”