The Select Committee on Public Infrastructure has urged government departments, including the Department of Higher Education and the Department of Social Development, to honour their bulk services payment commitments to the Salvokop Government Precinct to prevent jeopardising the progress and potential benefits of the project.

The call follows the committee’s second day of oversight visits in Gauteng, which included an inspection of the Salvokop precinct site.

Committee Chairperson Mr Rikus Badenhorst said the precinct tells a bigger story about what can be achieved when government invests with purpose, creating jobs, supporting SMMEs and transforming underused public land into a modern, functional space that works for people.

“It is in this context that the departments must honour the commitments they made for phase one of the project, which includes the installation of bulk and internal infrastructure services that are nearing completion,” said Mr Badenhorst.

The committee considers the non-payment by certain departments a direct risk to the potential benefits the project will yield, not only for the departments themselves, but also for the City of Tshwane and the broader economy.

The committee also expressed concern about residents who remain unwilling to be relocated to enable the completion of the initial phase of the project. While acknowledging that some concerns may be genuine, the committee emphasised the need for constructive engagement to reach workable solutions.

Although the matter is currently before the courts, the committee remains confident that a middle ground can be achieved through collaboration. It has called on relevant departments including Human Settlements and Water and Sanitation to assist in providing sustainable relocation solutions for affected residents.

Despite these challenges, the committee reaffirmed its support for the project, describing it as a ground-breaking initiative that links infrastructure investment to inner-city regeneration, integrated human settlements, and improved mobility.

“The model should be applauded and replicated across the country,” said Mr Badenhorst. “The precinct’s property management plan will ensure sustainability and the socio-economic spinoffs from job creation to spatial integration are too valuable to be lost.”

During the oversight visit, the committee also toured the Gibela Rail Consortium’s Dunnottar factory, commending the strides made in localising the production of passenger trains in South Africa.

Mr Badenhorst praised the factory’s achievement of sourcing 85% of its components locally, well above the target of 65% localisation, describing this as a major milestone for industrialisation, skills development and job creation. “Manufacturing remains a critical pillar in driving economic development. The Gibela project demonstrates how local production can stimulate economic spinoffs and build much-needed technical skills within our communities,” he said.

Efficient and reliable passenger rail transport, the committee noted, is crucial for economic productivity, job access and environmental sustainability. The committee committed to continue engaging with the Department of Transport and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) to ensure improved access to rail services across the country.

The select committee reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the implementation of key infrastructure and transport projects, ensuring that they deliver tangible socio-economic benefits and contribute to the transformation and development of South Africa’s cities and communities.