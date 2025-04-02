The Office of the Deputy President of the Republic South Africa, His Excellency, Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, is pleased to announce the appointment of former MEC for Finance in the Free State Province, Ms Gadija Brown as Special Economic Advisor to the Deputy President.

A seasoned professional with rich experience in the commercial banking sector, Ms Brown brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role as an Advisor in the Presidency, having served the Free Sate Provincial Government in various capacities; as a Member of the Provincial Executive Council for Finance, Head of the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, Public Works and Infrastructure as well as the Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs department.

Among her educational qualifications, Ms Brown holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management and Leadership, majoring in Finance and Economics, from the University of Free State as well as various other Certificates in banking, project and risk management, ethics, contributing to her academic aptitude.

“The appointment of Ms Brown will surely enhance the work of the advisory team in the Office of the Deputy President, and her great deal of expertise in various fields, will significantly strengthen the delivery of tasks delegated to us, by President Ramaphosa”, said Deputy President Mashatile.