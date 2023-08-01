On 29 July 2023, 223 young men from the 23 ALPHA group who hail from every corner of the province, graduated from the Chrysalis Academy.

In delivering the keynote address, Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Mr Reagen Allen said “Witnessing both the graduates and their families brimming with pride brought me immense joy. The continued investment in our young people, particularly those from the most vulnerable communities is paramount if we are to empower and develop them. This will assist in ensuring that the continued cycle of disenfranchised youth who might want to pursue a life of drug abuse and crime is dismantled. Dr Meyer and her entire team at Chrysalis should be proud of the continued work done in helping young people discover and reach their potential. These graduates now have a responsibility to showcase and share their Chrysalis experience and assist other youngsters by directing them away from a path that will only be harmful.”

The academy, which targets young people aged 18-25, has to date seen more than 10 400 graduates of their three-month development and empowerment course.

During the various phases of the course, students received training in Basic Cookery, Office Administration, Security Training, Peace Officiating, Welding, Office Administration and Electrical Circuitry. This training is complimented with some personal development and life skills subjects focusing on Personal Mastery, Emotional Intelligence, Leadership, Diversity and Conflict Management.

The purpose of the Chrysalis Academy is to serve as a platform for youth to deepen their resilience and unleash their potential through physical, mental, emotional and spiritual development. This enables them to be role models and agents of positive change and inspires them to achieve future goals.

Following the graduation on Saturday, the graduates will be enrolled into a 12-month work placement programme with various safety partners through the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Graduation day for Chrysalis participants is not only a celebration of successfully completing the programme but also a new lease on life through the opportunities they have already taken hold of and those that await them after graduation.