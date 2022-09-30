Representing one of Angola’s primary onshore oil and gas supply bases, integrated services and logistics center, Sonangol Integrated Logistic Services (Sonils) (https://bit.ly/3BRDfGu) – owned by Sonangol – will participate at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) 2022 Conference and Exhibition as a silver sponsor, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the southern African country’s oil and gas sector through the provision of facilities and areas allocated for the management of Angola’s offshore operations.

Supporting the logistics of over 60% of Angola’s daily oil and gas production, Sonils provides services related to cargo handling, engineering, development, facility provision, as well as the provision of specialized logistics (https://bit.ly/3rkJ76c) personnel to oil majors, international and national oil companies operating in Angola.

“Sonils’ participation at this year’s AOG conference is indicative of the company’s legacy in Angola, with its supply base offering innumerable investment opportunities and strategic positioning for major oil and gas players to participate within Angola’s energy space,” states Energy Capital&Power International Conference Director, Miguel Artacho, who added that, “Sonils development of Angola’s infrastructural capabilities will serve the country for many years to come, bringing energy wealth to the country and its people.”

Sonils has and continues to invest significantly within the infrastructure space of Angola’s oil and gas industry (https://bit.ly/3SGLnjW), with the company’s integrated facilities capable of supporting communications, transportation, energy, water supply and catering networks to its customers. Additionally, the company boasts a workforce of 749 employees, with 99% being Angolan nationals, thus demonstrating Sonils’ commitment towards developing human capital in the country.

The company’s presence in Angola provides the country an opportunity to operate in a way that supports the government’s Environmental, Social and Governance standards by prioritizing the safety of people, goods and the environment, and by increasing revenue and profits in a sustainable way.

Returning for its third edition to Luanda on 29-30 November and 1 December, AOG 2022 represents a unique opportunity for stakeholders, energy leaders and high-level delegates to participate in Angola’s lucrative energy space.

Held under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Azeveo, and in partnership with the country’s national concessionaire, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels, as well as AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org), AOG 2022 will encourage investment into new energy technologies and projects; facilitate cooperation and collaboration among multiple energy-related industries; and create an enabling environment for the region’s top energy players to participate in three days of dealmaking and networking.

