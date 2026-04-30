Angola’s national oil company Sonangol has been confirmed as an Emerald Sponsor of African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the continent’s most influential integrated energy players at a time of rapid upstream expansion and downstream transformation.

The sponsorship comes as Sonangol accelerates a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across exploration, production, gas monetization and refining infrastructure, with several flagship projects set to reshape Angola’s energy landscape through 2030.

At the heart of this expansion is Sonangol’s continued partnership with international operators on major offshore developments. In Block 15/06, the Agogo Integrated West Hub – developed alongside Azule Energy and Sinopec – reached production in 2025, adding significant new volumes through the Agogo and Ndungu fields and reinforcing Angola’s drive to sustain output above one million barrels per day.

Another cornerstone development is the Kaminho Deepwater Project in Block 20/11, operated with TotalEnergies and Petronas, which targets first oil in 2028 with an estimated production capacity of around 70,000 barrels per day. The project represents a key step in unlocking Angola’s Kwanza Basin frontier and demonstrates Sonangol’s continued role in large-scale deepwater developments.

In parallel, Sonangol is expanding its gas portfolio through its stake in the New Gas Consortium, Angola’s first non-associated gas development. The Quiluma field recently achieved first gas and is expected to ramp up to around 330 million cubic feet per day at plateau, supplying feedstock to the Angola LNG plant and reinforcing the country’s position as a long-term LNG exporter.

Downstream, Sonangol is advancing an ambitious refining expansion strategy aimed at strengthening fuel security and value retention. The Cabinda Refinery has entered its final testing and commissioning phase, with operations expected to ramp up imminently following initial start-up and fuel deliveries beginning in 2026. Long-term projects in Lobito and Soyo are positioned to substantially expand Angola’s refining capacity over the coming decade.

Beyond hydrocarbons, Sonangol is also deepening its diversification into renewables and integrated power. Through renewable energy partnerships, including solar initiatives such as the Quilemba Solar Project in southern Angola developed with international partners, the company is gradually building a multi-energy portfolio aligned with Angola’s broader energy transition goals.

Financially, Sonangol has also strengthened its balance sheet to support this expansion, securing a $1.75 billion syndicated financing facility in early 2026 to support operational and capital investment needs across its portfolio.

Sonangol’s role as Emerald Sponsor of AEW 2026 therefore comes at a pivotal moment for both the company and Angola’s energy sector. The partnership underscores the company’s intent to position itself not only as a national champion, but as a continental energy leader driving investment, partnerships, and infrastructure development across the value chain.

“Sonangol continues to demonstrate the strategic importance of African national oil companies in shaping the continent’s energy future,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Its investment drive across upstream, gas and downstream infrastructure reflects a clear commitment to long-term value creation, energy security and industrial growth in Angola and beyond.”