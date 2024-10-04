James Swan, acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), briefed the Security Council in New York alongside Mohammed El-Amine Souef, Head of the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The mandate for UNSOM is set to expire at the end of the month, and Somalia has proposed a two-year process to transfer tasks to national authorities and the UN Country Team. ATMIS is expected to leave Somalia at the end of the year and drawdown of forces continues.

Constitutional amendments

Mr. Swan highlighted recent progress made on the political front.

In March, the Somali parliament amended the first four chapters of the provisional constitution, and the constitutional review commission is now working on the next five chapters.

Consultations have begun with federal member states, civil society and other key stakeholders on proposed amendments covered in these chapters. That includes sharing power and resources between the central government and federal member states.

Universal suffrage elections

Progress has also been made in defining a plan for one-person-one-vote elections. The Federal Cabinet has endorsed three bills related to the process, covering issues such as establishing an independent boundaries commission.

“The transition from the previous indirect electoral system to the planned new system of universal suffrage will require broad and inclusive consultations and a willingness of all stakeholders to engage in dialogue in order to build political consensus,” he said.

Combatting Al-Shabaab

Meanwhile, the fight against Al-Shabaab continues to be the key security priority for the Government. Mr. Swan noted that while Somalia is making commendable efforts to sustain military operations against the militants, force generation is a challenge.

At the same time, authorities are also taking over security responsibilities from ATMIS, planning the transition to the new AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and implementing crucial programmes in recovered areas.

The lifting of the arms embargo on the national government has facilitated its access to additional weapons and supplies, he added, referring to Security Council resolution 2713, adopted last December.

Standing against terrorism

Mr. Swan said Al-Shabaab “continues to demonstrate its disregard for civilian life” through use of indirect fire on population centres, use of improvised explosive devices and suicide attacks, including the “heinous” 2 August suicide bombing and mass shooting at Lido Beach in the capital, Mogadishu.

In underscoring UN condemnation of such attacks, he reiterated support for the Somali Government and people in their stand against terrorism and violent extremism.

“In this regard, I also note the increased presence and activities of the Somali affiliate of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Da’esh),” he said.

Resolve regional tensions

The UN envoy also voiced concern over continuing regional tensions resulting from the Memorandum of Understanding announced in January between Ethiopia and “Somaliland”, the breakaway region in the north.

He urged Ethiopia and Somalia to work towards a diplomatic solution to resolve the issue and commended mediation efforts, including on the part of Türkiye.

Millions in need

Furthermore, he called for de-escalation of tensions in Sool and Sanaag regions as well as continued access for humanitarians.

Overall humanitarian needs remain significant throughout Somalia, where millions continue to be affected by intensifying climate shocks, conflict, disease outbreaks and widespread poverty.

Although an estimated 6.9 million people require assistance this year, down from 8.3 million in 2023, needs are dire, however a $1.6 billion humanitarian plan is only 37 per cent funded.

Regional stability at risk

Mr. Souef commended Somalia’s commitment to fostering stability and national development and welcomed efforts to address the dispute with Ethiopia.

Regarding Al-Shabaab, he noted that reports of the group acquiring missiles and armed drones represent a further source of concern.

“Similarly, the growing risk of infiltration and collaboration between Al-Shabaab and the Houthis is a considerable security challenge,” he said, referring to the rebel group in Yemen.

The development is “threatening regional stability in the Horn Africa as well as maritime navigation and shipping routes in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and the channel of Mozambique.”

As the Somali authorities advance their security development plan, he underscored the need to reinforce existing security frameworks to be able to address emerging threats.

Mr. Soeuf reported “remarkable progress” in the transitioning of security responsibilities from ATMIS to the Somali security forces ahead of its eventual departure in December.

The latest phase of the drawdown saw six out of eight Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) designated for handover transferred to the Somali authorities. The hope is that the remaining two will be handed over by the end of the month.

ATMIS is set to depart from Somalia on 31 December and the new AU mission, AUSSOM, to begin on 1 January.