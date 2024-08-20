Over sixty Somali Police Force (SPF) officers and inmates from Lower Juba received essential healthcare services during a two-day free medical camp organized by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Held at Dhobley Police Station, the camp aimed to enhance access to quality healthcare and improve the well-being of local police officers and vulnerable groups in the region. The event was facilitated by the ATMIS Police Reforms, Restructuring, and Development Unit (RRD).

“We are committed to bringing quality healthcare directly to Somali Police Force officers, recognizing the challenges they face in accessing medical services due to their operational environment,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kailian Dakurah, Medical Advisor at ATMIS Police Mission Headquarters.

DSP Dakurah emphasized ATMIS Police’s dedication to helping Federal Member States (FMS) address healthcare gaps by conducting more free medical camps. This initiative is part of ATMIS Police’s broader efforts to strengthen the SPF’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring a healthy and sustainable workforce.

Since launching the health education and sensitization initiative last year, ATMIS Police has assisted 174 SPF personnel, including 110 officers in Baidoa, South West State, last December.

In Dhobley, beneficiaries received diagnosis and treatment for various conditions, including hypertension, kidney disorders, skin infections, gastritis, and musculoskeletal pain.

“We plan to return and extend treatment to more inmates, SPF personnel, and their dependents. This program has proven very successful,” DSP Dakurah added.

The Chief of Dhobley Police Station, Mohamed Abdi Omar, expressed gratitude to ATMIS Police for their efforts to improve healthcare access in Lower Juba.

“We highly appreciate this treatment program and hope it can be expanded to other areas. The local police force requires additional medical support, and it would be ideal to establish a dedicated medical center. We would like to see this initiative become a regular activity,” said Mr. Omar.

Patients requiring specialized treatment were referred to Dhobley Level Two Hospital, operated by Kenyan troops, for further assistance.

Similar medical outreach programs are planned across other Federal Member States as part of an ongoing ATMIS Police campaign to raise awareness of the importance of healthcare within the security forces.