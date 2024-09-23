Twenty-six officers from the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the Somali Security Forces (SSF) have completed a five-day training on planning and coordination of joint operations against Al-Shabaab.

The training for Joint Operations Centres staff equipped the officers with critical skills for effective operations to attain the Mission’s strategic objectives.

The Deputy SRCC for ATMIS, Sivuyile Bam emphasized the critical role of the training in addressing coordination challenges, enhancing communication with key stakeholders, and facilitating timely information sharing for mission operations.

“JOC staff are a critical component of the mission’s decision-making process, playing a key role in information management. This training is essential in managing coordination and communication challenges, which are the vital aspects of JOC operations. It will also ensure the prompt transfer of information for mission operations,” said Bam during the opening of the training on Sunday, also attended by ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in charge of Logistics and Support, Maj. Gen. Peter Kimani Muteti, and ATMIS Chief JOC, Col. George-Noble Hoenyedzi.

The Deputy Head of Mission for ATMIS asked the officers to diligently and professionally discharge their duties to achieve the Mission’s mandate.

The Acting Force Commander for ATMIS, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, said the training will enhance the officers’ capacities and foster interactions between ATMIS troops and the Somali Security Forces.

“The JOC staff training is aimed at developing your capabilities to plan effectively and foster a common way of working between ATMIS and SSF while leveraging on situational awareness,” said Maj. Gen. Ngendabanka, who is also the Deputy Force Commander in charge of Operations and Planning, at the close of the training.

“I am glad that we now have a pool of knowledgeable personnel who can make a difference in our operations.”

The training covered ATMIS JOC’s Standard Operating Procedures, first aid, Medevac/Casevac, JOC functions, communication support and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse.

Other topics included information security, crisis response, human rights and international law, information operations and cycle, including incident reporting.

Participants appreciated the training’s importance in boosting their capabilities and coordination during joint operations.

“I am grateful to ATMIS and the other stakeholders for organising this training for Joint Operation Centres staff deployed in the various sectors. The knowledge we have acquired will greatly enhance our coordination with Somali security Forces during operations,” said Major Kelvin Wandera from the Sector Two Joint Operation Centre.

The Chief of Sector Three Joint Operation Centre, Major Aman Wako, said: “The training will enhance our operational capabilities and improve the effectiveness of our operations in the sector.”

The Joint Operations Centres, launched in October 2022, play a vital role in enhancing collaboration among ATMIS, the SSF and other partners. These centers are part of a wider strategy to prepare the Somali forces to assume full security responsibility once ATMIS’ mission concludes.