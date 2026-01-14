International energy companies SLB, NESR, and Delta United Group have signed on as Gold Sponsors of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2026, underscoring growing private-sector confidence in Libya’s drive to expand production, modernize infrastructure and attract global investment. Taking place on January 24-26, the Summit will convene policymakers, operators and investors to align on strategy, forge partnerships and advance actionable energy projects across the country.

​SLB, a global leader in energy technology and well services, brings decades of experience in drilling, completions, reservoir engineering and digital oilfield solutions. Its portfolio of advanced technologies – including next-generation wellbore optimization, real-time monitoring and enhanced recovery solutions – is aligned with Libya’s production ambitions and efforts to modernize infrastructure. SLB’s presence at LEES 2026 underscores the importance of innovation and operational excellence in achieving near- and long-term energy targets, and recently signed agreements with Libya’s National Oil Corporation to advance community development projects.

NESR, a global integrated energy services provider, brings a comprehensive suite of upstream, midstream and downstream capabilities to Libya. With expertise spanning well services, engineering, fabrication and project management, NESR has been at the forefront of delivering turnkey solutions across the MENA region. In August 2025, the company secured multiple production services contracts in Libya and Algeria with a combined value exceeding $100 million. Its participation at LEES 2026 highlights its commitment to supporting Libya’s production optimization efforts, particularly across brownfield redevelopment, marginal field development and large-scale upstream projects.

Delta United Group leverages a strong portfolio in energy infrastructure, logistics and project execution, offering solutions across the full oil and gas value chain. In Libya – where the company maintains a presence across approximately 90% of the oil market – Delta United Group’s experience in complex field operations, modular facilities and technical services positions it as a strategic partner for operators and investors seeking to accelerate production growth and enhance operational reliability. Its sponsorship reflects a commitment to aligning technical expertise with Libya’s national energy priorities.

LEES 2026 provides a high-level platform connecting policymakers, operators, investors and service providers, facilitating dialogue that translates strategy into execution. The sponsorship of SLB, NESR and Delta United Group reflects a shared recognition that Libya’s energy resurgence will be driven not only by resource potential, but by technology, expertise and strong industry partnerships.

Join industry leaders at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2026 in Tripoli and explore investment opportunities in one of North Africa’s most dynamic energy markets. LEES 2026 offers a premier platform for partnerships, innovation and sector growth. Visit www.LibyaSummit.com to secure your participation. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.